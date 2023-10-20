News from Massa, Miley, Bullrich and more

For many years, Argentina seemed to have no respite. With one of Economies And the Population The largest in Latin America, and a Past history of progress and growth, In recent decades, the South American country has gone through economic difficulties, periods of recession and political instability, and each of the recent governments has felt it at the ballot box.

The current president, Alberto Fernández, elected in 2019, is no exception: suffering from very high inflation – among other economic problems – and low popularity, he decided long ago not to run for re-election in the next presidential election, and his policies. The All Front coalition (now renamed the Union for the Homeland) faces a difficult electoral battle to retain executive power.

What exactly happened during these four busy years that included the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the worst droughts on record in the country, a historic agricultural product? How did Fernandez get to this point?

Victory of Alberto Fernandez

When former President Cristina Fernández Kirchner — the last icon of Argentine politics, both beloved and loathed — announced in mid-2019 that her political forces nominee would be Alberto Fernández, one of her former aides-turned-critic, surprise was felt across the country. nation.

Fernandez, who has extensive experience as an official in previous governments, was not yet considered a popular candidate or a presidential figure, but in recent years he has come to be seen as a popular candidate or a presidential figure. Enemy of Fernandez de Kirchner, He participated in his government until his resignation in 2008.

But with his rise as candidate of the Peronist coalition of the Front for All, Alberto Fernández helped leave the bad image of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner behind him in a large portion of the electorate, and fostered a moderate image of the coalition, allowing him to remain in power. To win the elections over then-President Mauricio Macri, who was seeking re-election in a context of recession and rising inflation.

It was a successful electoral strategy, but it brought to power an unusual type of president, one with less real power than expected and a series of conditions typical of large coalitions, an unusual phenomenon in the country.

Argentina is accustomed to strong leadership and leaders who are at the same time leaders of their political forces. This was not the case for Fernández, head of the coalition led by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner – who became vice-president – ​​and which also included other leaders, such as Sergio Massa.

