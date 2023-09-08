New Yorkers want to return the Statue of Liberty to its original color from a century ago

The Statue of Liberty wasn’t always blue and green, it was copper before and it could be again.

The famous Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to New York City in 1885.

All over our world there are very famous monuments. Among them are the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, the Colosseum, or statue of Liberty. Specifically, the latter has become an iconic image of New York. This massive statue has many things going for it, including its green color, but did you know that wasn’t always the case? It has been golden before and it can be so again.

The Statue of Liberty arrived in New York in 1883 after France gifted it to the city. Build and assemble it It continued for three years until it was opened in August 1886.. The moment was epic and all New Yorkers happily welcomed the statue that will welcome all immigrants arriving in the city from now on.

Some in X want to see the golden statue again

Once inaugurated, the Statue of Liberty was golden in color due to the bronze with which it was built. This color remained distinctive for years until meteorological agents began to change it. When bronze oxidizes, it turns green, which is what happened to the great statue..

Little by little, with the beginning of the new century, the colors of the entire monument changed, thus reaching the green color we all know today. However, for several days in Many people on the X social network are talking about returning to the original colorback to the golden color it was in 1886.

And also what I collected If knowledge In a recent article, several X users unironically suggested cleaning The Statue of Liberty was restored to its original color of gold. The truth is that despite the size of the memorial, it would not be unreasonable to do so. In fact, the Eiffel Tower in Paris changes color when it is painted every seven years.

The idea that some people proposed to X received thousands of likes, but it is not a fixed plan. Last time the authorities proposed restoring the original color New Yorkers protested vigorously Because they were already accustomed to the greenness of the statue.

If this becomes a reality in the future, New Yorkers You will be able to enjoy the brassy tone againBut also from repeated oxidation process. Because copper will turn green again over the years due to natural factors and acid rain. Time will tell If there will be changes to the great Statue of Liberty.