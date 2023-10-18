New York families to receive $100 – Telemundo New York (47)

What you need to know Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17, New York will provide a one-time $100 payment to families with children under 17 who qualify and receive public assistance, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. This is through the Pandemic Emergency Relief Fund.

A total of 120,000 families with children will benefit.

The Democrat indicated that the $12 million would be used to help low-income families with children make a one-time payment of Family Economic Assistance, which would be administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. NY State.

Starting Oct. 17, New York will pay $100 one time to families with children under 17 who receive public assistance, Gov. Cathy Hochul announced Tuesday. This is through the Pandemic Emergency Relief Fund.

A total of 120,000 families with children will benefit.

The Democrat indicated that the $12 million would be used to help low-income families with children make a one-time payment of Family Economic Assistance, which would be administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. NY State.

“Due to our success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to some of our most vulnerable residents, New York is eligible to receive additional funds not used by other states,” Governor Hochul said. “This federal funding further helps families who have experienced economic loss due to the pandemic and provides these families with quick cash to help with their expenses.”

The Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund was created as part of the American Recovery Plan Act of 2021 to help families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Under federal guidelines, funds must be used to provide nonrecurring benefits to affected families with children to address a specific short-term situation or need.

New York initially received $128 million in federal funding through the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. States that have fully spent their initial allocation, such as New York, may choose to receive additional funding from states with unspent funds. That’s why New York got an extra $12 million.

What is public assistance?

Public assistance provides monthly grants to low-income individuals and families to meet basic needs such as housing. The program helps more than 590,000 New Yorkers who are temporarily unemployed or unable to work, as well as low-wage workers and children.