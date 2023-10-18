Police seized two million dollars

The Peru PoliceWhere is one of the major countries of the world? Fake money, seized A on Tuesday Worst neighborhood in Lima Some Two million US dollars in fake notes is bound Latin America and the United States.

“We have found 15 thousand plates [pliegos impresos] With denominations of 10, 20, 50 and 100 dollars it is possible to earn about two million dollars. Col. Eduardo Cruz, head of the Organized Crime Unit.

A search of an old house in the popular El Agustino district in the east of Lima revealed trays and trays of banknotes with a high-quality printing machine, the police indicated on their account of the social network Twitter.