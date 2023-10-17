More than $20 million in Powerball winning numbers on Saturday, October 14 | US Lottery Jackpot | composition

Second largest yacht in US history It was released on October 11 after 35 Powerball drawings. This Saturday, October 14, the jackpot is back to zero, but the amount is enough to improve the lives of millions of players.

The jackpot on Wednesday, October 11 was surpassed by the world record $2.04 billion Powerball won by Edwin Castro in California on November 7, 2022.

To play Powerball, the probability of which is one in 292 million, you need to buy a $2 ticket to which you can add a dollar – on each row – to play the Power Play option, which will multiply your odds. The lottery can be found in 45 of the 50 US states, excluding the Washington DC District, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

What are the winning Powerball numbers for October 14?

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, October 14 are: 14, 16, 42, 48, 64 and 14.

Was there a winner in the October 14 Powerball draw?

No. There is no winning Powerball for Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Check here for September 14 Powerball draw

How to play Powerball?

To play Powerball, you have to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. You have the chance to choose randomly. For an extra dollar you can add the Power Play option, which expands your options.

What is the Powerball jackpot amount on October 14?

Saturday, October 14, the Powerball jackpot is assessed 20 million US dollars. If there is a winner, he can choose an annual payment for 29 years, which increases by 5% every year; Or take $9.1 million in cash. In both cases, payment of federal taxes and, if applicable, state taxes must be applied.

After ticket verification, the player has up to sixty days to decide between those two options. If you win a prize, you should be aware that the expiration date on tickets generally varies from 90 days to one year, depending on the jurisdiction of sale.

Until what time can I buy Powerball tickets?

According to Powerball’s page, the purchase cut-off time varies from one to two hours for drawing depending on the selling jurisdiction.

How to watch Powerball draw?

The balance of October 13 will be at 10:59 PM (Eastern Time). You should know that you can follow it directly Lottery websitewithin it Channel Network light or as a means Local TV station.

You also have the option to subscribe Web portal So the winning numbers will reach your email inbox.

Powerball Draw Winning Numbers for October 11

On Wednesday, October 11, in a drawing with a $1.765 million jackpot, the white balls came out: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and a red Powerball 10. .

A ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn. Additionally, there were 5.3 million winning tickets. In the second stage of the game, they match nine tickets and five white balls. Of these (two in California, two in Florida, one in New York, one in Oklahoma, and another in Virginia) they took a million dollars; Two others, Arizona and Pennsylvania, doubled their prize by getting a power play option. There were 121 tickets that won prizes of US$50,000 and 24 tickets that won prizes of US$100,000 for the Power Play. The drawing awarded a total of US$47,811,883 in prizes, including the jackpot.

Note: In California, prize amounts are mutual and determined by sales and number of winners.

10 Biggest Powerball Awards

US$2.04 billion – November 7, 2022 – CA US$1.76 billion – October 11, 2023 US$1,586 billion – January 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN US$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

US$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI US$758.7 million – August 23, 2017 – MA US$754.6 million – February 6, 2023 – WA US$731.1 million – January 20, 2021 – MD US$699.8 Million – October 4, 2021 – CA US$687.8 Million – October 27, 2018 – IA, NY.