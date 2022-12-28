Draft

BBC News World

6 hours

image source, Good pictures title, A New York Times report exposed the politician’s lies.

He claimed to be the son of immigrants who had become the “total embodiment of the American dream,” but in reality his resume was full of lies.

George SantosA Republican candidate for the US Congress, elected in the November elections, has admitted to fabricating his extensive resume.

Santos says Son of Brazilian immigrants won a representative seat from New York, under control Worked in big companies from Wall Street And that he completed his university degree. Nothing was real.

Claims that he came from a poor and Jewish family background and attended public schools have now been called into question.

The politician who said he was gay, making him the only openly Republican in the US Congress, vowed that “we all do stupid things in life” after his lies were discovered.

However, he said he will assume his post on January 3 when the new legislative session begins in the North American country.

image source, Good pictures

Your truth is revealed

Santos’ lies were revealed in a New York Times report, following a review of public documents that the Republican denied claims he made during his campaign.

Santos, 34, had said he worked on Wall Street for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Both banks denied it.

When the story was published in the New York Times, his lawyer described the statements as “slanderous” and misrepresented his record.

Later the politician himself admitted to the New York Post that “I have never worked directly“To any bank and he chose “bad words. See also Why Billions of Snow Crabs Disappeared in Alaska

Santos was an employee of Link Bridge, where he was vice president, and only did business with two financial institutions, he explained.

He also admitted that he never went to college, despite previously saying he graduated from New York City’s Baruch College in 2010.

There are documents proving that he owned a non-profit organisation Pets are friends for unityTo help abandoned animals, but also a beneficiary of one of the fundraising activities carried out by the organization Money not received.

image source, Good pictures

Santos did not make it public that he was married to a woman and divorced in 2019.

Financial documents he filed during his campaign portrayed him as a man of money who had donated tens of thousands of dollars to other candidates.

However, his purported organization, the Devolter Organization, does not have a website or LinkedIn profile, the New York Times reported. There is no evidence of the Santos family’s wealth being linked to the world of real estate.

“I didn’t graduate from any higher education institution. I’m ashamed and sorry for embellishing my resume,” she said after revealing her lies.

“My sins here adorn my resume. I’m sorry,” he added.

I will not let go

Despite criticism from his detractors, Republicans insist he is not a criminal and say he will serve out his two-year term in Congress.

Santos, who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8 to represent Long Island and parts of Queens, defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who said his rival admitted he was a liar and should be investigated by the Justice Department. See also Russia is now a "global economic and financial catastrophe"

He suggested that Santos “resign and run a special election against me” and “face voters with his real past.”