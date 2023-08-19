New Hotel and New Inter Miami Stadium at Miami Airport – Conocedores.com

With rapid growth in real estate, skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants, it is one of America’s favorite cities. Now, under the seal of the famous Westin brand, there will be a new hotel at the Miami airport. It is established that the airport will be built in 60 years, as the new club stadium will be built a few meters away, which will also be used by Inter Miami fans, which will feature none other than Lionel Messi.

Officials at Miami Airport have approved plans to build a new hotel with a total of 451 rooms on a 1.8-acre (7.3-hectare) site adjacent to the parking lot and connected to Terminal D.

FDR Miami Hotel LLC, Fontainebleau Development and Related Cos. made up of 50-year leases on land that is expected to generate $240 million in revenue for the county.

“Miami’s world-class airport deserves a world-class hotel,” said the planners.

What will the new hotel look like at the Miami airport?

Along with its 451 rooms, the Westin-branded hotel will include two restaurants, a swimming pool with a terrace, event space, a spa, a gym and a pedestrian bridge that will connect the hotel to the airport’s Concourse D.

The design of the hotel is in the hands of the architectural studio ArchitectureBasically Miami.

It will become the second hotel at the airport, joining the 60-year-old 259-room Miami International Airport Hotel.

City officials and developers say the project is necessary to meet growing demand at the airport, which is undergoing a $5 billion upgrade aimed at updating its infrastructure.

When will construction begin?

Neither the developers nor the architecture firm have confirmed when construction will begin at this time. However, officials are mindful of the needs of the airport, which handled more than 50 million passengers last year.

Airport hotels are in high demand for travelers with connecting flights with long waits, or delays or cancellations of their flights. They are also convenient for business and cruise passengers.

New Inter Miami stadium

The new hotel will also serve Inter Miami fans, just a few meters away Miami Independence ParkIt will include 58 acres (23 ha) of land for public use and a new 25,000-seat Inter Miami stadium.

Additionally, the park will have retail and office space and its own hotel with 750 rooms.