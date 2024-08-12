NASA’s Unexpected Discovery Surprises Astronomers Around the World





On June 22, 1986, a defining moment in football history was recorded in the collective memory of Argentines and sports fans around the world. Diego Armando Maradona scored perhaps his most famous goal during the match between Argentina and England in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. This goal, known as the “Hand of God”, not only unleashed a wave of emotion and controversy, but also became a symbol of the cunning and passion of Argentine football, as well as an act of justice against the English, just as the star and captain of the national team did and said.

by: Tennessee

Now, 37 years after that momentous event, NASA has revealed the discovery of “God’s Other Hand,” an astronomical discovery that invites us to contemplate the grandeur of the universe.

This is a new image of the PSR B1509-58 nebula, nicknamed the “Hand of God.” Located about 17,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius, this stunning formation is the result of a supernova explosion that left behind a rapidly expanding cloud of gas and dust.

NASA used the NuSTAR space telescope, along with data from the Chandra Observatory, to capture a new image of the nebula. This combination of information has allowed scientists to create a visual representation that is not only stunning, but also essential to understanding the processes that shape our universe.

