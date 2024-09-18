WhatsApp: How to Enable Voice Dictation on iPhone and Android

The platform is used by millions of people around the world every day. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Ian Langdon/Archive)



WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging app, has introduced features over the years that make it easier for users to interact. One of the most useful tools in recent years is voice dictation, which is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

This feature converts speech to text, allowing users to write messages without typing. Its introduction has been a relief for those who want to communicate efficiently, especially when messages are long or detailed, and you don’t want to type manually.

This WhatsApp tool is offered as an intermediate solution between traditional text messages and voice messages. It’s ideal for situations where writing a long message might be tedious, but at the same time, you want to avoid sending audio that the recipient might not be able to hear right away.

This option is an alternative to voice or text messages: (Image: Getty Images)

In addition, the system provides the possibility of correcting the text before sending it, because it shows in real time what is being copied, which provides greater accuracy in communication.

For iPhone users, activating voice typing in WhatsApp is a simple process. The first thing to do is to enable the dictation function in the operating system itself. This is done by going to the device settings, then selecting the “Keyboard” option and activating dictation.

Once this feature is enabled, when you enter WhatsApp and start typing a message, a microphone icon will appear on the keyboard. Pressing and holding this icon will activate voice typing.allowing the user to start speaking while the system automatically transcribes what is said into text form.

This function can be activated from the phone settings. (Illustration information)

It’s important to note that voice dictation on the iPhone provides accurate transcription, although as with any system, there may be errors if the environment is noisy or if words are not pronounced correctly.

but, The ability to see the written text in real time allows the user to make necessary corrections before sending the message.and ensure that the information is received correctly.

On Android devices, the procedure to activate voice dictation in WhatsApp is exactly the same as on iPhone. The first step is to make sure that the voice typing option is enabled in your device settings.

This tool works with any chat. (Image: Europa Press)

To do this, you must access the “Settings” menu, Then go to “Language & input” option and check that voice dictation is enabled.

Once you enable this feature, when you open WhatsApp and start typing a message, The user will see the same microphone icon on the keyboard.

By pressing this icon, voice dictation will be activated and the system will start transcribing what is said in real time. As in iOS devices, this feature is useful for writing long messages without having to use your hands.

With this option, it is no longer necessary to write a message manually. (Image: Freepic)

Voice dictation on WhatsApp offers many advantages. Most notably, it allows users to communicate in writing without having to spend long periods typing.which can be tiring, especially when sending long messages.

Likewise, this technology is capable of working even without an internet connection; most current smartphones can handle voice dictation natively. This means that this tool can be used practically anywhere and in any condition.

On the other hand, although voice recordings have gained popularity among WhatsApp users due to their speed and ease of use, they have a drawback: they require a specific time for the recipient to listen to them. This can delay the connection if the other person is unable to attend the message at that time.