Querétaro vs Tigres. Goal | 1st Half

Surprisingly, Queretaro Make it happen First win In it Opening 2024 After winning 1-0 for TigresThe team, which lacked attacking ideas and appeared overconfident on several occasions in the match, suffered its first defeat in the tournament.

With this result, Ears They stay in Third place With 17 points, waiting to see what happens the rest of the day, while Mauro Gerke’s team is still in last place. With four points.

The first half was all about Reggiomontano paintingwho had 75 percent of the ball possession and had more chances to score; however, they looked lack, superfluous They ended up going to the break in a disadvantageous position.

In the 10th minute, there was a throw-in that ended at the feet of Andre-Pierre Gignac inside the area, but he wanted to control it instead of hitting it first and the ball ended up escaping from one side of the opponent’s goal.

Gallos were saved in the 31st minute, when Joaquim Pereira’s header unfortunately hit the post and the rebound did not help them to find the goal in the second play.

What was the goal?

Franco Russo opened the scoring. In the 38th minute, when a free kick was passed to Federico Lertora, who controlled and shot the ball, the Argentine defender only hit the net.

At the end of the first half, controversy arose when Gignac took a free kick that hit the sleeve of a Queretaro defender inside the area, and referee Fernando Guerrero’s whistle did not register anything, even after the video assistant referee reviewed it.

In the second half, Oriazul continued to lack ideas and one of the first chances came in the 54th minute, when the ball reached the edge of the area and was initially executed by Gignac but the ball flew.

In the 69th minute, there was a corner kick from Guido Pizarro that went wide and ended up falling at the far post in front of Juan Pablo Figon, but he didn’t shoot well either and ended up flying with the ball in a very clear scoring opportunity.

Gallos Blancos scored the second goal in the 76th minute, after Sebastian Hernandez entered the area and fired a left-footed shot that Nahuel Guzman miraculously managed to block with his face.

Alan Medina also managed to kill the game in the 93rd minute with a counterattack, but he tried to shoot the ball to Nahuel Guzman when he came out to bail, but it did not work and the ball went in one direction.

​

​

​

​