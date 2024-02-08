NASA images reveal the dark side of the moon – El Sol de México

One of the most common mysteries of our solar system is the “hidden side” of the Moon. In this regard, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed a stunning image on this side of the moon.

First, the space agency confirms that calling the far side of the Moon the “dark side” is incorrect, because it receives equal amounts of sunlight as the near side.

According to NASA's description, the far side of the Moon contains more craters but fewer large, dark basalt plains created by early volcanic eruptions.They are called lunar seas and can be recognized because they are large areas Darkness that can be noticed very easily.

The US Space Agency explains that these regions were given this name because ancient astronomers believed they were oceans because of their large size and dark color.

Can you see the dark side of the moon from Earth?

NASA explains that this is not possible, because we always observe the same side of the Moon because it is obscured by tides on Earth. That is, the moon's orbital period is the same as its rotation around its axis. On our planet, it takes the Moon a full month to make one revolution.

Finally, it is worth noting that the image taken by NASA of the far side of the Moon is made up of 15,000 images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a space probe dedicated to exploring the Moon.