NASA and Space X are launching to the International Space Station, so you can watch it live: the date and time

NASA is preparing to launch SpaceX to resupply the space station, and this will be the coverage. (a pot)

the a pot And SpaceX They plan to launch the 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station. The event will take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The scheduled date is Sunday 4 June. Extensive live coverage of the launch will be provided via a pot TV, app and agency website. Pre-launch events began on Friday, June 2nd.

The point of a task is to provide scientific research, food, supplies and new equipment to the international crew of the space station. A highlight of the payload is its IROSA (International Space Station Solar Arrays) solar panels.

These solar panels are deployed using stored kinetic energy and will enhance the power production capacity of the plant. They will be the fifth and sixth IROSA launches in the cargo section of the Dragon of SpaceX.

It may interest you: They made the first direct transmission from Mars to Earth: “as never seen before”

Each IROSA panel will produce more than 20 kW of electricity, allowing for a 30% increase in power output compared to the station’s existing solar panels.

The spaceship arrives at International Space Station The Dragon ship of SpaceX It will dock independently to the station’s Harmony unit peak port.

expected to be boat It remains moored at the station for about a month before returning to Earth with the probes and reloading the payload. Landing is scheduled off the coast of Florida.

Deadline for media accreditation for coverage launch Personally. Information about the agency’s media accreditation policy can be found online. Full coverage of this mission is as follows (all times in the Eastern Province):

Friday, June 2: 4 p.m. Press conference call with the above participants.

Sunday, June 4:

11:45 a.m.: NASA TV commentary begins.

12:12 p.m.: Launch.

Tuesday, June 6:

4:15 a.m.: NASA TV coverage of the Dragon spacecraft docking at the space station.

About 5:50 a.m.: Docking at the zenith of Port Harmony.

It may interest you: Where to see the first live broadcast from Mars to Earth

Coverage is subject to change based on real-time operational activities. To keep up with the latest news, one must follow the International Space Station blog for updates. For details, you should visit the social networks and official pages of NASA.

the mission SpaceX CRS-28 from a pot He will conduct a variety of scientific investigations to the International Space Station.

Some of this research includes studying thunderstorms from the space station, analyzing how plants grown in space pass on their adaptations to the next generation, measuring telomere length in microgravity, and monitoring melting snow and permafrost. In the Canadian Arctic, observing the weathering of geological samples exposed to cosmic and solar radiation, and developing techniques to restore control of the satellite’s position in the event of their failure.

These investigations aim to improve understanding of Earth’s climate, plant adaptation to stress, the health of astronauts on long-duration missions, and other space-related issues. In addition, many of these projects are implemented by students in collaboration with various space agencies.