December 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Nadia Ferrera demonstrates her love for animals with this pose and surprises Marc Anthony

Phyllis Ward December 28, 2022 2 min read

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara The 23-year-old has become one of the most famous faces of 2022, in addition to being the future wife of the singer. Mark Anthony Amazed at his commitment to social causes while focusing on his career.

Nadia Ferrara She organized her schedule in such a way that during this year she fulfilled her work commitments but also accompanied her lover Mark Anthony On his important international tour. Now the couple is preparing to rest and start 2023 with new projects.

See also  The latest short news in the world today November 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

What is the best city in the United States to live in, according to a survey of immigrants?

December 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Awkward conversation between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a homeless man during a Christmas event

December 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Plogging is the quirky Swedish sport that combines jogging with picking up trash

December 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

New York congressman admits to rigging his candidacy and refuses to resign

December 28, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Scandal in UNPSJB: denounce fake records in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

December 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

We are on the road we all dreamed of

December 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Nadia Ferrera demonstrates her love for animals with this pose and surprises Marc Anthony

December 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward