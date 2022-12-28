Nadia Ferrera demonstrates her love for animals with this pose and surprises Marc Anthony

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara The 23-year-old has become one of the most famous faces of 2022, in addition to being the future wife of the singer. Mark Anthony Amazed at his commitment to social causes while focusing on his career.

Nadia Ferrara She organized her schedule in such a way that during this year she fulfilled her work commitments but also accompanied her lover Mark Anthony On his important international tour. Now the couple is preparing to rest and start 2023 with new projects.

There is no doubt that next year will be important Nadia Ferrera and Marc Anthony where they are expected to pass through the altar. A few weeks ago, the model revealed that she was choosing her wedding dress, but there are still no details on when or where the wedding will take place.

Nadia Ferrera and The Lightning. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrara They spent their first Christmas with their families and shared postcards on social networks in front of thousands of their fans. Now they are preparing to welcome the New Year, but the model was surprised by a postcard in which she explained her love for animals.

Nadia Ferrera and The Lightning. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

“Look at this beauty… lightning,” she wrote. Nadia Ferrara Next to a postcard in which he is standing from the Dominican Republic with a horse. We knew something from the bride’s love Mark Anthony to animals because he is unconditional with his dog Blue but now he’s freaking out with this new pet. Maybe soon we will see her playing polo.