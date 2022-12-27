What is the best city in the United States to live in, according to a survey of immigrants?

A recent study showed that Miami It is the best city United State for immigrants. The second, New York.

This conclusion came from a survey conducted by the global expat community Internationalswhich currently has more than 4.5 million members.

12,000 immigrants They voted to their liking considering five categories: Quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finances, economic stability are basic issues for expats.



85 percent of the foreigners who live in Miami and vote in the survey are satisfied with where they are. Photo: AFP

And 85% of expats in Miami confirmed that they are satisfied with living in the most important city in Florida.

Those who are happy with their city highlight that it is very easy to adapt in Miami, that the local culture is very open, that access to internet services is fast, that you can pay with cash everywhere and you can easily use bank accounts.

They also highlighted the good number of job offers they are offered and the possibilities for outdoor recreation.



Miami is the largest city in Florida. Photo: AP

And the minus? They mainly cited the lack of public transportation, the high cost of health insurance, and the high cost of living.

It was the main city in the ranking determined by the survey Valencia, In Spain. The platform is completed Dubai (United Arab Emirates) f Mexico City.

Miami ranked 12th in the ranking, and New York is the second American, ranked 16th.

Top 10 countries

In InterNations, this year’s ranking was also published with The best and worst countries for expats in 2022.

Mexico took first place thanks to indicators related to personal finance and ease of settlement.



Thousands of people crowd Mexico City. Photo: EFE

The remaining top segment has been completed, in that order, by Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Singapore.

South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Kuwait are among the countries least favored by immigrants or those who have lost their land.

Kuwait, for example, ranks worst in terms of quality of life and ease of settling in. On the other hand, New Zealand has not been very popular lately due to its high cost of living.

