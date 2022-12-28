“I ended up in the hospital because of the false eyelashes”

Simon Machado

BBC News Brazil

6 hours

image source, Getty Images explained, Although it may seem harmless, the constant use of false eyelashes and lack of care can cause various problems.

Brazilian nurse Valeria Campos, a fan of eyelash extensions for about a year, never imagined she could develop some sort of allergic reaction when having the procedure.

However, after four months of maintaining these false strands—when she went back to the salon to just apply the lashes that had fallen out over time—she noticed something was wrong.

The nurse notes that three hours after the procedure, Your eyelids are starting to become red, swollen, and sore.

“The professional used the same materials that I was already used to. But over time, my eyes swelled up and hurt more and more,” Valeria recalls.

Since it was Saturday night, she had to wait until the next morning to go back to the salon to have her false eyelashes removed.

After they were removed, she went to the emergency room of a hospital in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where she was transferred to emergency eye care.

image source, Profile personly explained, Three hours after the operation, Valeria Campos noticed her eyelids were red, swollen, and sore.

“I practically couldn’t sleep that night, it was 3 am when I woke up and I couldn’t open my eyes anymore. According to the doctor, I had an infection, but I didn’t know if it was from the glue or the false eyelashes that were used.”

To fully recover from the infection, Valeria needed seven days of antibiotics. Although the problem didn’t affect her eyesight at all, she says her natural eyelashes never grew back or were the size they were before the extension procedure.

“The number of eyelashes I got decreased because I had a lot of hair loss. natural hair“Concludes. See also A dense cloud of dust from the desert affects air quality in Puerto Rico

Synthetic yarns

Psychology student Adne Lucilla Carvalho Santos found long, thick, beautiful eyelashes, and decided to do the extension procedure with synthetic threads for the first time in July.

What I didn’t expect was that I would have an allergic reaction.

Minutes after completing the procedure, the university student recalls that she began to feel discomfort in her eyes. The first symptoms of infection were redness and burning.

image source, Profile personly explained, A white spot on Aden’s eye reveals her injury.

“I knew it wasn’t normal for me to feel this pain and the next day I developed a sore in my eye. I asked for eye care and the doctor warned me about the dangers of wearing eyelash extensions. I had to take antibiotics and use an ointment to soothe the pain and irritation.”

Finding an allergy was caused by a specific product used by the professional who applied her eyelashes, after the treatment, Aden looked for another salon to replace the extensions. But again he had an allergic reaction.

“I woke up at dawn and could not open my eyes, I went to the bathroom and saw that they were very stuck together and had a lot of secretions. I had to use medicine again and I saw that using eyelash extensions is not like that for me,” the university student adds.

Eyelash extensions and their risks

Eyelash extensions are nothing more than “gluing” synthetic or silk threads onto each strand of your natural eyelashes, making them appear longer and thicker.

For this type of procedure, a special glue is used.

“Yes, it is possible. Do a test run with the material that will be used in the extensionespecially those who tend to get irritated when using chemical products, ”explains Dr. Idilia Pagatín, Coordinator of the Aesthetic Medicine Department of the Brazilian Dermatological Society. See also The President of the Dominican Republic explained his financial situation before taking office

He adds, “This test is generally applied to the inner area of ​​the arm and not to the eye. If there is no allergic reaction after three days, the person can do it more safely.”

Although it seems harmless, the continued use of false eyelashes, and the lack of proper cleaning and care can cause various problems, ranging from The natural fall of the hair that protect the eyesleaving them exposed and unprotected, For more serious diseases such as corneal ulcers.

“Eyelashes have the function of protecting the eyes from the entry of light, dust and other debris that remain suspended in the air. Particles and residues of allergens accumulate there daily. The most common complications associated with eyelash extensions are blepharitis, followed by allergic conjunctivitis, corneal lesions, and loss of natural eyelashes. Or you break it,” explains Claudia del Claro, ophthalmologist, board member of the Brazilian Ophthalmological Society.

image source, Profile personly explained, Nurse Valeria Campos reported that her natural eyelashes did not grow back and had the volume before the procedure.

The glue used is a very important factor in avoiding allergic reactions and problems such as keratitis (chemical burns).

Also, fake hair requires more attention to cleaning: impurities increase the risk of eye contamination.

“To try to minimize complications, it is recommended to clean the eyelids and eyelashes with a specific non-greasy product, or even a neutral shampoo, twice a day. It is very common for patients to avoid washing their eyelashes for fear that they will fall out, but the opposite is true. Eyelash extensions fall out prematurely when they are not cleaned.” Del Claro adds.

What is keratitis and blepharitis?

Improper placement or maintenance of eyelash extensions, or even misuse of these false threads, can lead to certain eye diseases. See also A young man saved thousands of coins of 5 and 10 pesos to go to Qatar 2022

This is because in the eyelashes area there are also many glands responsible for lubricating the eyes, which can be affected after the operation.

the KeratitisIt is one of the most common cases, and is characterized by the appearance of small superficial wounds that can arise from the direct impact of the glue used for eyelash extensions on the surface of the eye.

Although these lesions are superficial, they are very painful and are usually accompanied by a sensation of something in the eye, tearing, and redness and swelling of the eyelid.

the blepharitis; It is an inflammation of the eyelid that causes redness, itching and accumulation of secretions. In this disease, the fats found in human tears build up on the eyelid, increasing the risk of bacteria growing there.

“When you notice any discomfort after applying the eyelashes, the first thing to do is wash the area with saline solution to remove possible contaminants that have reached the eye,” says Patricia Akaishi, ophthalmologist at the Hospital de la Clinica de la Colta de Medicina de la Universidad from Sao Paulo in Ribeirao Preto.

He adds, “If the problem persists, it is recommended to seek medical help to ensure that there is no glue or thread residue on the surface of the eye and to start treatment.”

Also, wearing eyelash extensions for a long time can affect the arch formation of the natural hair strands, causing them to not align properly. This is because the material used in the extensions is heavier than natural hair.

“I do not particularly recommend eyelash extensions because it is a procedure with a high complication rate, which can lead to permanent loss of eyelashes, and is very important for protecting the eyes. Even glue can get into the eyes, leaving permanent scars in vision,” he adds. Del Claro.

What to do if irritation occurs

Rinse the eye with clean running water.

Clean the eye with saline solution.

Do not rub your eye (if you have a wound it may fester).

Do not attempt to remove anything from the inside of the eyeball.

Seek medical help.