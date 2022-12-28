December 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“I ended up in the hospital because of the false eyelashes”

Phyllis Ward December 28, 2022 6 min read
  • Simon Machado
  • BBC News Brazil

image source, Getty Images

explained,

Although it may seem harmless, the constant use of false eyelashes and lack of care can cause various problems.

Brazilian nurse Valeria Campos, a fan of eyelash extensions for about a year, never imagined she could develop some sort of allergic reaction when having the procedure.

However, after four months of maintaining these false strands—when she went back to the salon to just apply the lashes that had fallen out over time—she noticed something was wrong.

The nurse notes that three hours after the procedure, Your eyelids are starting to become red, swollen, and sore.

“The professional used the same materials that I was already used to. But over time, my eyes swelled up and hurt more and more,” Valeria recalls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Nadia Ferrera demonstrates her love for animals with this pose and surprises Marc Anthony

December 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

What is the best city in the United States to live in, according to a survey of immigrants?

December 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Awkward conversation between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a homeless man during a Christmas event

December 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Air chaos continues in the US after a historic winter storm

December 28, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

in Aquaculture Sciences UACh is repeating the call for a second round of applications

December 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Atlas vs Chivas (0-1). Objectives

December 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

“I ended up in the hospital because of the false eyelashes”

December 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward