June 15, 2022

Mi­riam Germán: “Aquí no se puede administrar justicia para las gradas”

Myriam German: “You can’t do justice in the stands here”

After warning that in the Dominican justice system it is not possible to act “in the administration of justice on the stands”, the public prosecutor, Miriam Germain Prieto, considered the right thing to be “Keep away from everything that yells at you.”

He was referring specifically to the “parallelism” between the right to punish the state, and the rights of those accused of violating, in terms of their status as a person, one of the topics he addressed during his conference “The tasks of the public ministry from a constitutional point of view”, in The ninth edition of Lex Unibe 2022.

In the framework of this event, organized by the Unibe Ibero-American University (Unibe), Germain Brito highlighted the importance of applying non-custodial measures to achieve a greater balance Between the right of the state to punish and individual rights Those who violate the criminal law. “You can’t choose my favorite bastard and I’ll lower that, as the boys say, bastards,” said the prosecutor.

Germaine Prieto noted that only by carefully practicing criminal procedures, respecting safeguards, “is it guaranteed increase credibility When the results are produced.

He said that fighting crime is more than just prosecuting cases, it is a tool that fulfills “the essential purposes of the social and democratic state of law”.

Criminal Procedure Options
Conflicts

German Britto confirmed it criminal process It is only one of the options available to the state to resolve disputes and “Not necessarily the most effective means.”

