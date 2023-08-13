August 14, 2023

MUPA receives over 43,000 visits so far this year and the Science Museum, 33,000 visits

August 13, 2023
More than 360,000 people have passed through the museums of Castilla-La Mancha so far this year, a figure that once again demonstrates the attractive capacity of the region’s museums in a year when tourism has broken all records for the entire autonomous community.

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Amador Pastor, celebrated this fact and took advantage of this occasion to invite all citizens, wherever they are, to continue to discover the great treasures that these spaces contain, “which proceed from the dawn of humanity and before it, until the present time”.

Among the busiest are the Museo de Santa Cruz and Los Conselios in Toledo, with more than 66,000 visits each; the Paleontological Museum of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca, with over 43,000 visits; the Museum of Guadalajara, with over 35,000 visits; and the Science Museum, also in Cuenca, with more than 33,000 visits.

It should be noted that the months in which the volume of visits was greater were March, April and May, coinciding with the end of winter and spring, while the months of January, February and July were less crowded.

The Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha manages, through the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports, a total of 15 museums located in the five provincial capitals, as well as in other cities and municipalities in the regional geography such as El Toboso (Toledo) or Talavera de la Reina (Toledo).

