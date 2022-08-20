August 20, 2022

Municipal vs Olympia: day, date and time of the match by CONCACAF

Cassandra Curtis August 20, 2022 2 min read

CONCACAF federation

In another match of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF League, Municipal and Olympia tied 2-2 in an exciting match.

by Hugo Rodriguez

Municipal vs. Olympia: schedule, TV channel and live broadcast to watch the match live for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF League.
Hugo Rodriguez

The last of the most important matches of this round of 16 CONCACAF federationAnd the They faced each other Municipal Civil Status Authority s Olympia In the Doroteo Guamuch Flores . Stadium. Two teams with aspirations were looking for a victory that would allow them to approach the quarter-finals of the competition. Results? tie in 2.

Honduran national football team 9 players after the expulsion Bingstone (42′) s Punic Garcia (59′)can not pass a tie against him Municipaldespite the abundance Moya (3′) s Punic Garcia (9′). The match will be tied by the Guatemalan team, with goals Rotondi (55 min, penalty kick) s Matos (68′).

Municipal vs Olympia: date, time and where to watch in Central America

This Thursday at 8:00 PM CST (9:00 PM in Panama) Municipal Will endeavor to confirm the place in Doroteo Guamuch Flores . Stadium In view of Olympia You can follow it wherever you are through the following live broadcasting services and TV channels:

  • Costa Rica: Star +, Fox Sports 2 North Cone, Fox Sports App
  • savior: Star +, Fox Sports 2 North Cone, Fox Sports App
  • Guatemala: Star +, Fox Sports 2 North Cone, Fox Sports App
  • Honduras: Star +, Fox Sports 2 North Cone, Fox Sports App
  • Nicaragua: Star +, Fox Sports 2 North Cone, Fox Sports App
  • Panama: Star +, Fox Sports 2 North Cone, Fox Sports App

Municipal vs Olympia: How to do red?

after starting with 2 loss in the opening tournament in GuatemalaAnd the Municipal I managed to recover and Link 3 wins in a rowwhich led to the entry of the red Second place from the ranking table. Therefore, the club will strive to transfer this wonderful state of form to CONCACAF federation.

Municipal vs Olympia: How to do Albus?

The Olympiathe first champion CONCACAF federation He maintains a perfect pace in the inaugural Honduran Championship, With 4 wins in many games that allow you be on top of your country ranking. So this is an excellent opportunity to transfer your success to the international department.

Municipal vs Olympia: The last match between them

Both teams come from a pre-season match in the United States. In a meeting Olympia won 1-0The other match ended in a draw. Previously, both teams met in an official competition in the quarter-finals of Uncaf Interclub Cup 2006And the Olympia won the series 4-1 (1-1 in the first leg and 3-0 in the second leg).

