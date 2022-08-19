Fernando Tates meets AJ Preller for the first time after suspension

SAN DIEGO – Padres’ president of baseball operations AG Brillier met with Fernando Tates Jr. on Thursday, sources said. It’s the first time the two have spoken face to face since they were the short star Suspended for 80 matches last week.
Details of the meeting, which took place outside Petco Park, were not disclosed. Tates is expected to meet other members of the organization in the coming days.
Tatis was suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s anti-doping program. In a statement released last week, Tatis said he inadvertently used a ringworm treatment containing the banned substance, and apologized to his teammates, fans and the organization.
Briller was with the team during their recent tour of Miami and Washington. Thursday’s game against the Nationals was Padres’ first in San Diego since the Tates news broke.
It is not yet clear how and when Tates will officially speak with his colleagues. Left player Gueriksson Provar Tates recommended to come to the field and I spoke with the team before the match. Provar, one of Tates’ closest friends, said he has been in frequent contact with the star since the suspension was announced.
“It’s broken,” said Provard. “I talk to him every day and he feels so bad. Everyone talks badly, but that’s the way things are in this world. You make a mistake and the whole world wants to crucify you. But not me. I’m there to support him and help him get through it and bring him back when he is.” eligible to return.
Tates will not be able to play until the end of this season and will also be ineligible for the post-season.
“I don’t know,” Provard replied when asked how the team would respond to Tates’ return. “I will welcome him with open arms.”
Right-hander Joe Musgrove noted that the 2022 Padres have turned the news page and are now fully focused on the post-season race. What about the return of Tates in the end?
“A lot of things between what happens now and then will dictate that,” Musgrove said. “But he is still our partner. He will be in our club. We will have to find a way to get on the same page and get through this. I don’t know what will happen but with time things will become clearer.”
