Moscow’s men ran out: Russians are hiding from the authorities after the mobilization imposed by Vladimir Putin

People wait for a bus at a bus stop and on a billboard showing a picture of a Russian soldier with a motto reading “Glory to the Heroes of Russia” in Moscow. (Reuters / Evgenia Novozinina)

Many Russian men are off the streets in MoscowHiding from the authorities for fear of receiving a Recruitment Notice behind the packing of the population by decree of the Russian President in September, Russian President Vladimir Putinfor the military campaign in Ukraine.

Although there are still many men in the city 12 million peopleAcross the capital, their presence has decreased significantly, particularly at restaurants and social gatherings such as dinners and parties, according to the The New York Times On the date of publication this Wednesday.

“This is especially true between intellectuals from the city, which usually has income and passports to travel abroad,” the New York Times wrote.

Although there are no exact numbers, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of men have left the country since the mobilization was announced. Most have left in recent weeks to avoid the draft or worried that Russia might close the border if Putin declares martial law, according to the report. The New York Times. These were added to those who had already left in refusal to invade or because, because of their opposition to the Kremlin, they feared being imprisoned or repressed.

Women next to a pond on a rainy day in Moscow, Russia, October 4, 2022. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

At least that, Putin said on Friday 220,000 citizens were recruited. Most of them come from the surrounding and poor regions of the vast territory of the Russian Federation. On Monday, the mayor of Moscow announced the official end of mobilization in the capital.

Alexey Ermilovfounder of a famous chain of barbershops, said that the exodus of men was very evident in Moscow s St Petersburg.

“We can see more mass deportations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg than in other cities, in part because of that There are more people who have the means to go there.”Ermilov said. highThe manager of a barbershop said:Half of the customers left“.

Also, the lack of men is notorious among celebrities Stolshnikov Alley, one of Moscow’s nightlife districts. During the summer, it was full of fashionable young Russians having fun. Now Saturday night it was relatively empty.

On the other hand, downloads dating apps It rose sharply in the countries to which Russian men fled. in Armeniawhich is the number of new registrations in a dating app, mambaA company representative said, up 135 percent RBKRussian financial media. in Georgia s turkey The rate of new downloads exceeded 110 percent, while in Kazakhstan It increased by 32 percent.

A young woman walks in the street near Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure during autumn weather in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2022 (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Meanwhile, for those who stayed, getting around the city became harrowing amidst the ever-present checkpoints by the authorities.

he told The New York Times Alexander PerebelkinMarketing Director and Print Editor on Fashion and Culture.

Pereblkin said he stayed in Russia because he felt obligated to keep the company operating with more than 100 employees. But his offices now remind him of the early months of the coronavirus pandemic for all the missing people. He said He and his partners don’t know what to do.

The lack of men Caused by packing also began to hit Economie. In the two weeks following the call, the number of orders in Moscow restaurants that exceeded 1,500 rubles – about $ 25 – decreased by 29% compared to the same period the previous year. SberbankThe newspaper reported that Russia’s largest bank closed 529 branches in September alone Kommersant.

Local media also reported that attendance in one of the largest Strip clubs Moscow has been reduced by 60% and there are fewer security guards available because they mobilized or fled.

A man walks across a bridge in Moscow, October 4, 2022 (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

At the same time, many married women remained Moscow When their husbands ran away, either after they got Povstka -Employment notice- or before one arrives.

“I feel like we are now the country of women”he said to The New York Times Stanislava, 33-year-old photographer. “I was looking for male friends to help me move some furniture and I realized that almost all of them had left.”

Women whose husbands were conscripted also remained in Moscow. In cases like yours, Fear that their husbands will not come back alive.

“These guys are like toys in children’s hands,” said Ekaterina, 27, whose husband Vladimir, 25, was sent to a training camp outside Moscow. “It’s just cannon fodder.”

Read on: