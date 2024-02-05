February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus and sweet revenge for her first Grammy Award with “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey at the 2024 Grammy Awards (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After more than 15 years of her career and multiple nominations, Miley Cyrus finally won the first Grammy Award in her artistic career thanks to the resounding success achieved by her song “Flowers”, which is a kind of relief after her stormy media relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

To add to the joy, the singer received the award in this category Best Pop Solo Performance From the hands of Mariah Carey, one of her biggest stars, a moment she herself described as “iconic.”

Miley received her long-awaited award amid warm applause from her colleagues, including Taylor Swift, who did not hide her happiness despite being nominated for the same category.

Later, in a stunning silver mini dress, Miley performed “Flowers” on stage, and in addition to making the celebrities in attendance sing and dance, she took the opportunity to include some “footnotes” to her song, and in the process celebrate her first Grammy Award. .

“Flowers” ​​is part of the album Endless summer vacation It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks after its debut and broke Spotify's record for most streams in a single week with over 100 million streams.

Months after its release, it became the fastest song to reach one billion views.

