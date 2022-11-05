Michelle Salas reacts to her mother’s relationship with Humberto Zurita

Michele Salas / Courtesy

The press has questioned Michelle Salas about the confirmation of an engagement between Stephanie Salas and actor Humberto Zurita, after weeks of speculation about their relationship.

The model and influencer seemed giddy and happy to share her mother’s joy, so when she heard the first questions about it, she just commented: “I’m always happy if my mother is happy, law of life, law of life.”

Regarding the cohabitation that Michelle had with Zoretta and her children, the eldest daughter of Luis Miguel said: “Oh, I’ve known them all my life, since they were little. I’d go to Sebastian’s parties and everything.”

Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas / Courtesy

Continuing on the topics of love, speaking about his love life, having been in a relationship with businessman Danilo Diaz for several years, Salas admitted that he is “very fine.”

On the other hand, the young woman hinted that she does not have a close relationship with Alejandra Guzmán, because when asked about her aunt’s condition after falling on stage, she only said, “Hegul, I really don’t know, I haven’t been very aware lately that I haven’t stopped working” .

Finally, Michele Salas said that she is happy to be able to celebrate her great-grandmother Sylvia Pinal on her last birthday, because, as is known, the famous presenter is one of the favorite people in her life.

Between September and the beginning of October, the entertainment world discovers, after many doubts, that Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas have decided to give love a new chance together.