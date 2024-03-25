Mexico is without Santi Jimenez or Quiñones for the final against the United States

Santiago Jiménez became a substitute again for Mexico and Julian never recovered from his injury in the semi-final against Panama

Santiago Jimenez And Julian Quiñones They are the main absences in the starting lineup led by Jaime Lozano, the team's coach Mexican national teamfor the grand final vs United State In the CONCACAF Nations League.

As for the semi-finals against Panama, Santiago Jimenez He will start the match again on the bench, while, Julian Quiñoneswho started against Canaleros, was unable to recover from the injury, which prevented him from repeating at the start of the season. Mexican national team for the championship game against the United States.

In addition to absences Santiago Jimenez And Julian QuiñonesJaime Lozano made only two changes to the starting eleven. To replace the America striker, “Jimmy” sends Hirving Lozano to the field, while on the right side it will be Jorge Sanchez who will replace Julian Araujo.

With the above, the eleven that “Jimmy” Lozano sent for the match against them United State For the final CONCACAF Nations League It is composed of Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vazquez, Eric Sanchez, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chavez, Jorge Sanchez, Henry Martin, Hirving Lozano, and Jesús Gallardo.

Duel between Mexico And United State He is second on the bulletin board CONCACAF Nations Leaguefollowing the same Sunday, Panama and Jamaica played out a duel for third place in the competition, which ultimately went to the Reggae Boyz with one score to Dexter Lembekissa.

After the final match CONCACAF Nations League against United StateThe team still has three more matches to prepare for what will be the 2024 Copa America.

The team led by Jaime Lozano will face Bolivia on May 31. On June 5, they will face Uruguay, and on the 8th of the same month, they will conclude their preparations against Brazil.