Watch Venezuela vs Guatemala live today: What time is it played, on what channel and where Venezuela friendly match can be watched free online via Fútbol Libre TV, Televen, Tigo Sports, FOX Sports, Televen Stream | Total Sports

The Venezuelan national team faces Guatemala in a new friendly international match. Vinotinto enters this encounter after a 2-1 defeat to Italy; While the Central American national team also lost to Ecuador. Next, find out the playing time, lineup, bets and channels on which the match will be broadcast.

When will Venezuela play vs. Guatemala

Venezuela and Guatemilla will face each other in a friendly duel on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Shell Energy Stadium in Texas, United States.

What time do venezuela play vs. Guatemala

The match is scheduled to start at four in the afternoon, Guatemala time, and six in the evening, Venezuela time. Find out what time they play according to each country:

Guatemala: 4:00 p.m

Peru: 5:00 pm.

Ecuador: 5:00 pm

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:00 pm.

Venezuela: 6:00 pm.

Chile: 7:00 pm

Argentina: 7:00 pm.

Paraguay: 7:00 pm

Uruguay: 7:00 pm

Brazil: 7:00 pm.

How to watch Venezuela vs. Guatemala

To watch the match live, you'll have to tune in to Televen throughout Venezuela; In Guatemalan territory, the signal responsible for broadcasting it will be Tigo Sports. Likewise, through El Comercio you can live minute by minute in real time.

In the first confrontation between the two teams, Italy beat Venezuela 2-1 on Thursday in a friendly match held in Fort Lauderdale (outside Miami) thanks to two goals by Argentine striker Matteo Retegui.

The striker, who moved last year from Boca Juniors to Genova, scored in the 40th and 81st minutes, while Darwin Machis, the Spanish Cádiz striker, scored in the 43rd minute for Vinotinto, who missed a penalty kick at the beginning of the match. .

Retegui, 24, has four goals in five games and raises his candidacy to be the go-to man Italy will look for to defend its European Championship title in Germany (June 14-July 14).

Venezuela had important chances to win in front of a huge crowd at Chase Stadium, home of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team, starting with the maximum penalty awarded to them two minutes into the match due to Alessandro Bongiorno's knockdown of the veteran Salomon. Rondon.