Mega Millions April 9, Today's Winning Numbers Live: Results, Jackpot, Jackpot | Winning numbers | megaplier | Uses | United States of America | Lottery | Nanda nrt | mix up

Zera Pearson April 10, 2024 3 min read

On Tuesday, April 9, a new draw was held for Huge millions With a jackpot of $97 million with a $45 million cash option to withdraw. In the following lines, I will provide you with all the information about the lottery that promises to make you a millionaire. Do you dare to try your luck?

newly, Citizen of New Jersey wins $1.13 billion jackpot, The fifth largest company in the history of Mega Millions. On the other side, Powerball, Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot had one winner from Oregon. This was the fourth largest prize in lottery history.

Mega Millions: Winning numbers from the April 9 drawing

After not winning the jackpot last Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday accumulated to $97 million, with a cash value of $45.1 million. The winning numbers for the April 9 drawing are: 34-43-51-52-69 – 25 (Megaball) 4x Megaplier. There was no winner tonight and The jackpot accumulates to $120 million With a $55.8 million cash option.

Check here the winning numbers from this Tuesday, April 9 draw at Mega Millions.| Image: Mega Millions

What are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots of all time?

  • $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023: Won in Florida
  • $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  • $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023: Earned in Maine
  • $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois
  • $1.1 billion, March 23, 2024: Won in New Jersey
  • $1.05 billion, January 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  • $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland
  • $648 million, December 17, 2013: Winners in California and Georgia
  • $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  • $536 million, July 8, 2016: Won in Indiana
Winning numbers for April 5

These are the numbers of winners in the last draw: Friday 5/4/2024 – Megaplier 3X

What are the numbers that made the New Jersey player win $1.13 billion?

On March 26, 2024, the Mega Millions jackpot was drawn, and it reached… A staggering $1.13 billion. Several months passed until the prize increased dramatically without a winner being found. During that time, lottery fever swept the nation, until fate finally pointed it out to one lucky New Jersey resident.. These are the numbers that gave the victory to the winner:

In total, there are 13 winners in the March 26 drawing, including the winner of the $1.13 billion jackpot (Image: Mega Millions)

What are Mega Millions prizes?

  • Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball: Jackpot Match 5
  • White balls: $1 million
  • Combine 4 white balls + jumbo ball: $10,000
  • Matching 4 white balls: $500
  • Combine 3 white balls + jumbo ball: $200
  • Match 3 white balls: $10
  • Matching 2 white balls + jumbo ball: $10
  • Match 1: White Ball + Big Ball: $4
  • Mega Ball Game: $2

How to play Mega Millions?

Go to a local store, gas station or supermarket, purchase your ticket and choose your winning numbers. In some states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you must choose six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The golden mega ball is a number between 1 and 25. If you think the odds are against you, ask for a number “Quick selection” or “Easy selection”The computer will generate random numbers for you. Additionally, you can add a “Megaplier” for $1, which may increase winnings beyond the larger jackpots.

What is Megaplier?

The Megaplier feature increases prizes by no more than two, three, four or five times. It costs an additional $1 per game. This option is drawn on the Tuesday and Friday before the Mega Millions drawing. The pool contains 15 balls. Five were marked 2x, six were marked 3x, three were marked 4x, and one was marked 5x.

Megapiler balls in total:

  • 2X, five balls
  • 3X, six balls
  • 4X, three balls
  • 5X, one ball

When will the next Mega Millions drawing be?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday, April 12th. Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET)

