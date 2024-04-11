They search the Lumen Méndez Pharmacy for a new millionaire

It's been 10 years since we lived in Lumen Mendez Pharmacylocated in front of the public square in Lares, happily sold the winning Loto ticket for $9.5 million.

On March 19, 2014, the client matched the winning combination: 2, 16, 17, 38 and 46, which, at the time, aroused the curiosity and enthusiasm of other players.

He recalls: “The day the winning ticket was sold was a surprise to everyone and us. Mariano Rodriguez Arroyoowner of the pharmacy, which in 2013 celebrated its 110th anniversary of operation on Pedro Albizu Campos Street.

The Powerball jackpot is located in Puerto Rico The Powerball millionaire jackpot is located in Puerto Rico

“It was a topic of conversation for everyone, and people came to play to see if they beat each other up too. People knew the winning ticket had been sold here, and everyone wanted to be lucky,” said Rodriguez Arroyo, owner of the establishment since November 2013. .

Just over a decade later, a new winner is being sought to revive the hope that anyone can become a millionaire by playing their luck in the online lottery.

“That ticket was sold a few months after I became the owner.. It took me by surprise. It's been weeks of talking about this, but it's time to sell another winning ticket. “We want another happy millionaire,” the owner assured.

but Josefina Vargas GonzalezHe, who has been a pharmacy employee for 45 years, noted excitedly that before the 2014 Millionaire, two additional winning tickets had been sold, with smaller prizes.

“The winning tickets are always released in the first months of the year. The last two were sold about a year apart, and then they sold out in 2014,” Vargas Gonzalez said. “Now we have to sell the Powerball winner.”

The pharmacy, which was first established in Lares by its then owner Lumen Mendes, the name given to the establishment, has a loyal clientele for the electronic lottery.

But what makes a place so special that it has so many online lottery winners in its history?

“We are a village pharmacy that has been treating its customers well since it opened its doors 110 years ago. We provide good service and give love to our customers and luck as well,” concluded Rodriguez Arroyo.

According to data provided by the online lottery, the first Pega 3 drawing was held on the island in 1990. A year later, Loto was offered for the first time in Puerto Rico.

The highest prize for this latest game in its history was $34 million.

Only one winner matched the combination using autoplay in the drawing on October 12, 2016.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico only started selling Powerball tickets in 2014, which offers the “highest jackpots in the world.”

“This game is administered by the US Multi-State Lottery Association, where its drawings are made. This game is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, and its jackpots start at $20 million and increase with each draw without a winner,” according to the official website. For the lottery in Puerto Rico.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM ET.