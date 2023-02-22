Wal-Mart closed in the US: The office in Texas will stop operating

next to Close from various stores Walmart in United StateThe supermarket giant will also close at least three of its technology centers where hundreds of workers work remotely, the report said. Wall Street Journal.

The retailer will close its stores Austin, Texas; And Carlsbad, California and Portland, Oregon, announced that hundreds of employees will be moved to other nearby tech centers or, if they don’t accept the change, they will be compensated. Rob Monroethe company’s spokesperson.

The company will pay all transportation costs for workers who decide to move.

Monroe noted in a statement:

We have made the decision to concentrate our technical team presence in selected locations. We hope to transfer all affected helpers.

It will be some of the places they will be taken to San Bruno, California. And Bentonville, Arkansas.

In January, the retail giant announced that it would increase the average hourly wage for its employees in the US starting in February, with the goal of employee retention.

This company has made efforts to expand its technology workforce as its e-commerce strategy grows.

According to the official Wal-Mart portal, Wal-Mart has 16 technology centers around the world.

