Why shouldn't you place a WiFi router near the TV in your home?

It is sometimes thought that to have greater connectivity, it is a good idea to have these two electronic devices near you. (Photo: Getty Images)

In the digital age, where WiFi has become an essential part of everyday life, from remote work to online entertainment, the quality of your Internet connection is more important than ever.

However, in the search for the strongest and most stable signal, a key aspect that families often go unnoticed is the location of the WiFi router in relation to other electronic devices in the home, especially the TV.

Placing your WiFi router close to your TV may seem like a practical solutionespecially if your goal is to reduce cable clutter or centralize all your media devices in one place.

However, this seemingly convenient decision may have unintended consequences regarding the quality and stability of your WiFi connection.

A weak WiFi signal at home can mean problems with routine activities such as remote work or distance learning. (picture information)

According to technology experts like PCMag and CNET, one of the main problems that arise when placing a WiFi router too close to a TV is electromagnetic interference.

Televisions, especially those using LCD or plasma display technologies, They emit electromagnetic signals that can interfere with the WiFi signalThis causes loss of speed and intermittent connections.

PCMag points out that LCD TVs, in particular, emit a large amount of electromagnetic radiation, Which can greatly hinder your WiFi router's ability to transmit a strong and stable signal.

The WiFi router should not be close to your TV, audio devices, or video consoles. (Photo: Fire TV)

Additionally, having other electronic devices near the router, such as cable boxes, gaming consoles, or audio systems, can exacerbate this problem.

Another factor to consider is interference caused by your home's building materials. According to the Electronic Industries Association (EIA), concrete walls, Steel and other materials used in building construction can block or weaken your WiFi signal.

This means that every additional obstacle between the router and connected mobile devices can affect the quality of the connection.

Distribution of household appliances is important so as not to encounter problems when operating. (picture information)

Besides electromagnetic interference, the proximity of your WiFi router to your TV can also have an impact on the security of your network. According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Nearby devices can more easily intercept the radiation emitted by your WiFi router, increasing the risk of hacking.

Placing the router close to the TV exposes the network to greater vulnerability, especially if the TV is connected to the Internet or if you use streaming services that require personal data to access.

According to experts, The ideal solution is to place the router in a central location in your home, high up and away from other electronic devices that may interfere with the signal. If possible, avoid placing it near thick walls or devices that generate electromagnetic interference, such as microwaves or cordless phones.

The WiFi router should be in a central location in the home off the ground. (Photo: Getty Images)

also, Consider using mesh WiFi technology if you have a large home or many areas with poor coverage. These use multiple nodes distributed throughout the home to create a consistent and robust WiFi network, which can help reduce interference issues and improve coverage in problem areas.

Specifically, you should avoid locations near televisions or other electronic devices that may generate electromagnetic interference. Instead, choose an elevated, central location to maximize coverage and stability of your WiFi network. By following these tips, you can enjoy a fast and reliable connection in your home.