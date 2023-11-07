Meet Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot

(CNN) — get ready. The jokes come. Elon Musk has announced the introduction of “Grok”, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to some X users, which the billionaire suggests has a similar sarcastic sense of humor to his own.

Musk has been the owner of X – formerly known as Twitter – for a year. advertisement Late Saturday, Grok was coached by “real-time access” to platform information.

Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI, developed the robot Blog post It was inspired by “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”, a science fiction comedy novel by British writer Douglas Adams.

“Grock loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have directed him like that,” Musk posted on X.

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a pinch of wit and has a rebellious edge, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!” xAI noted in its blog post.

According to Musk, the bot is still in the initial testing phase, but will soon be available to subscribers of X’s Premium+ service, which is paid in the US. 16 USD Monthly for functions like The once coveted blue check mark.

Grok aims to compete with ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot Disqualified It was introduced to the public by its manufacturer, OpenAI, last November with great success. Musk is one of the founders of OpenAI, however He resigned from his position as president five years ago, partly due to disagreements over the company’s direction.

xAI claims in its blog that the large language model (LLM) — the type of system used to train AI applications — on which the Grok-1 is based has exceeded its capabilities. GPT-3.5,LLM who trains the public version of ChatGPT,on several procedures, including solving some high school,mathematics problems.

“It is only surpassed by models trained using a much larger amount of training data and computing resources, such as GPT-4,” the company says.

Musk has previously expressed his concern about the speed of development of artificial intelligence and the possibility that this technology will worsen human society.

xAI says it expects the Grok app to improve quickly as X users feed it more information, potentially sparking unrest among those who have been critical of Musk’s management of the platform since he bought the company last October.

The world’s richest person called himself an “absolute supporter of free speech” and said the company would be under his leadership.Very hesitant” to delete content and permanently block access for some users.

British far-right Tommy Robinson, who has a history of posting anti-Islamic content on X, thanked Musk on Sunday for re-creating his account, five years after he banned it.