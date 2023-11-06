November 7, 2023

Hispano won the Powerball lottery in an unprecedented way. I was expecting a chicken sandwich

Zera Pearson November 6, 2023 2 min read

Carlos Gutierrez stopped at a store on his way to work to buy a chicken sandwich and coffee while waiting for his order I decided to buy a Powerball ticket from the lottery machine there. Originally, he picked the six winning numbers, but at the last minute he changed his choice to the red Powerball. Even though he could have won the jackpot of $1,500,000,000, the man is happy that he won $1,000,000.

The Spanish man bought his ticket at Lee’s Sandwiches in Falls Church, Virginia. The next day, he noticed that there was a big commotion in the place and went to find out what was causing it. There he discovered that the ticket sold at the store was the winner of the Powerball drawing the night before. Carlos shared with the Virginia Lottery that he immediately thought, “Maybe it’s me.”

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on October 9 were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and Red Powerball 14. According to a statement from the state lottery, Carlos Gutierrez picked all six numbers, but at the last minute, he changed his choice to the red ball and marked the number 19. If he had not made that move, he would have won. Win the jackpot.

Although the $1,500,000,000 grand prize was not awarded in this drawing, there were other big prize winners, such as $2,000,000 and $1,000,000. Carlos Gutierrez, who lives in Fairfax County, said You will use a portion of your Powerball winnings to improve your business.

How to participate in the Powerball lottery?

Powerball tickets are sold starting at $2 at authorized lottery agencies, although you can also participate through certain websites. The player must choose five numbers, between 1 and 69, for white balls, and another number, between one and 26, for red balls.. The selection can be made manually or randomly selected, and is machine generated. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.


