Meaning of end-to-end encrypted messages in WhatsApp | Mexico newscast

The WhatsApp It is one of the most used social networks in Mexico and in many parts of the world, and although it is easy to use for many, there are some They are unaware of many important things about the app, such as Why are messages end-to-end encrypted?.

The app has developed end-to-end encryption for Messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates, and calls So that they are safe and do not fall into the wrong hands.

Encryption in personal messages

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption is used when you chat with another person via WhatsApp Messenger.

This encryption guarantees that Both you and the person you communicate with can read or listen to what is being sent, and no one else, not even WhatsApp, I can do it. This happens because, thanks to end-to-end encryption, messages are secured with a padlock, and only you and the recipient have the private key required to open and read them.

all of this somehow happen automatic Without the need to activate any special settings to protect your messages.

letters with companies

All WhatsApp messages are It is protected by the same encryption protocol as Signal Secures messages before they leave your device. When you send a message to a business WhatsApp account, it is delivered securely to the destination of the company’s choosing.

WhatsApp considers conversations with businesses that use the app WhatsApp Business Or that manage and store clients’ messages themselves that are end-to-end encrypted. Once companies receive the messages, they stay Subject to the privacy practices of these companies. In addition, they can assign a certain number of employees, or even vendors, to process and respond to the message.

What does this mean for user security

Security is paramount to the service offered by WhatsApp, as there have been many cases where criminal hackers illegally obtained a large amount of private information and misused the technology to harm the people whose information they stole.

WhatsApp has no way of listening to calls or viewing the content of end-to-end encrypted messages. This is because the encryption and decryption of messages sent and received via WhatsApp happens entirely on your device.

