Margarita Cedeño expresses her opinion on the David Ortiz case

The former vice president of the Republic is due this Sunday “A mechanism” Govt to divert attention from fraud with new version of Super attack card David OrtizAnd it was published in the newspaper Boston Globe.

Expanding on the matter, the opposition Dominican Liberation Party’s presidential candidate (PLD) And the former First Lady of the country, insisted that the authorities “Progress in Solidarity ‘Eliminate the 400 million Supremacist Corruption Stolen from Families”.

Respect was questioned by the Cedeño press.

“Program system, agenda system, because that is already the case David Ortiz This happened a long time ago and it will be a statement from him, ”he said.“ Do you believe the government is changing the course of the news?

According to a newspaper release Boston GlobeCiting a private investigation, Ortiz ordered that he do it himself, and that Caesar Emilio Peralta (Caesar’s abuser), who had imprisoned him for attempting to assassinate him, ordered that he be “disgraced.”

The former baseball player, who was recently elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, is said to have received a call from then-Republican Attorney General Jean-Alain Rodriguez to confirm the official version of the attack he faced. The result of a person’s confusion.

Artis was at an entertainment center on Venezuela Avenue, famous for its bars and nightclubs, where he almost lost his life when he was hit by a shot and underwent two surgeries. The shot affected his colon, gallbladder and intestines.

The attack was recorded on June 9, 2019, at a dial bar in the Santo Domingo Estate.

