Marcelo Bielsa has been praised by Marc Gonzalez

The former player hailed CAF’s selection of Marcelo Bielsa. LaRoja (TW)

Mark Gonzalezformer footballer of the Chilean national team, spoke on the program “Polideportivo” (Teledoce) On the leadership style of Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsaand who he was in the Chilean team, and what he contributed to his game.

González wore the red jersey of the Chilean national team between 2003 and 2016, coinciding with Bielsa’s tenure in that country, which lasted from 2007 to 2011. “I keep fond memories of him. Whoever was his coach would agree. He is very dedicated, very hardworking, and gets the most out of you.” commented the former player, highlighting Rosario’s influence on the successful era that Chile experienced internationally in those years. He pointed out that “vanity does not exist with him” and that he seeks to maximize the performance of his players, “regardless of the names.”

Regarding treatment within the training complex, the Chilean defined Bielsa as “a special coach, very accurate, who lives in his bubble that is football and players and always has the best.” He noted that one of his first actions when he took over in Chile was to adjust the infrastructure of the training center so that footballers could have everything they needed for a good recovery, food and medical care. On how he treats his managers personally, Gonzalez said he’s “a one-on-one who’s a very respectful person, although not a coach who’s always on top of your engagement, but rather one of those who will say hello once, ask about your family and then bye, fair.” and necessary”, who do not usually engage in conversations outside of aspects related to what is happening on the field. So much so that the former player said that the best treatment they received was either with the assistant, Eduardo Berizzo, or with the physical coach, because “direct treatment with Bielsa does not exist,” he said.

Bielsa method

Gonzalez, who played for clubs such as Liverpool, Real Sociedad and Betis, noted that in the first matches with Bielsa as DT, Chile did not perform well, and said that “it was difficult to adapt to his methodology.”

The kind of training that the Argentine coach does is very difficult. “The functions are 100%, there is no 99%, everything has to be perfect, otherwise the training wouldn’t end. Sometimes we trained until the night until we couldn’t see the ball, but until the practice came out, I didn’t stop it,” Gonzalez said. He also said that with the passage of training, the team began to absorb the idea and confirmed that Bielsa “is a coach who leads you to learn quickly.” “He’s very demanding and strict in what he does, he strives for perfection and there was no margin for error in anything. In the first matches it didn’t go very well for us, but later on we picked up the string and understood well and in the end it changed Chilean football completely.” .

When asked about the suitability of the very tough physical training and constant pressure after losing the ball that Bielsa proposes with more experienced players, who may find it more difficult physically, González recalled that many of the figures of that- so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of Chile, were very young when The guy from Rosario took over, and they hooked up at that point. “He’s very physical. I imagine he’ll continue at the same school now, but with the older players, nowadays, you can’t ask the same thing from a 22- or 23-year-old boy, they won’t manage the same. With him it’s all the same.” I don’t know how it could turn out for him, but with the players that Uruguay has, I already imagine, it could be massive.”

One aspect that also gave Bielsa great recognition for his work was his meticulous study of opponents. For González, today, it must be deeper than it was in his years in Chile, due to advances in technology and how data science and video analysis have been increasingly implemented.

“You could say that if they give you a corner goal that went into the near goal, it’s practically our fault because that was more than what was reported in the previous goal. In that kind of complete information. Also individually, it shows you videos of yourself from the last months before the national team. , and the good things you did, the play takes you according to the game you are going to play, the opponent you are going to face, their virtues and disadvantages. It is motivating because it shows you all the things you do and appreciates it, and on the other hand it shows you the player you are going to face and what he wants you to do against him, ”explained the player the previous.

González has mostly operated as a winger on the left or as a winger in the sector, the classic pointer who exploited his speed to cross the line. However, the former player noted how much he made him grow as a footballer in terms of his movements on the field. “I was very vertical and I was getting the diagonals, the diagonals depending on where the play came from, and I applied that to speed. With him I was going deeper and learning these kinds of moves that helped me a lot, and at the same time it made me think that if I had acquired these moves Before, I might have reached other higher aspects within what I have achieved,” he commented.

The former Chilean footballer did not hesitate to mention Marcelo Bielsa as the best coach he had in his career, to whose game he dedicated himself. “What allowed me to develop in football, that’s what I’ll take with me. I haven’t experienced it with another coach who might have a better name all over the world, but when they give me something, and that it serves me in the future, I can’t find it, and I found it with Bielsa.” “That’s why he’s my best, regardless of achievements because in the end football is results, maybe Bielsa’s not doing well and they kicked him out after three months there. But I’m also convinced that processes have to be followed, and there was a reason he’s been here for so many years, and in those The years have seen the results, with the young players, they have matured, they have become more complete, and this has led in his favor from the selection, “he commented.

From one red to another

Gonzalez passed through Liverpool, England, and usually returns to that city to play legendary matches organized by the club, in addition to closely following what is happening in the team. In this sense, the Chilean referred to the present of Darwin Nunez, and said that he sees that he has passed the first stage of adaptation and has a lot to grow.

“Getting into the Premier League is not easy, I’ve been there for a season and it’s always a thorn stuck in me because I always said I should have stayed there for another year and for sure he would have blown up there. The same thing happens to him, it’s a matter of adaptation. Today he’s already proving it.” On that, he’s adapting. He’s a great player, I think he’s going to be one of the world-renowned players, he’s got a lot of potential, he’s obviously a key player for the national team and Liverpool. He’s 23, and there’s still a lot to give and learn. With what he’s giving now Imagine what he would do with 28 or 30,” he noted.