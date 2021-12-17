“Libre”, Handbook of Functional Medicine for Patients by Dr. Rafael Serrano | Health | magazine

The Ecuadorean doctor presents his first work with the premise that only by understanding how we are sick can we heal.

We live in a world completely different from the one our bodies were made for, the doctor begins to explain. Rafael Serrano, author free, Work covering the principles of functional medicine. In what ways are they different? In food, which is currently considered “mostly inflammatory and curative,” as the doctor puts it.

But food is not the only thing. He cites several factors to understand how we lose our health and how we regain it.

The body can process a certain amount of toxins . “But now it’s full of overload, because of what we eat, drink or wear, from water to multiple medications.” Overload in systems like liver This is reflected in hormonal and digestive problems, infertility, migraines and erratic moods.

The body can handle acute tension : Intense but short-lived, to hunt or flee the hunter. “We’re cavemen in a car,” says Serrano. Gifted with cave biology, but under constant pressure. “Stress is the condition of excessive consumption of nutrients. To create stress hormones, the body “locks up” nutrients from different parts, and this affects the functions of the digestive, reproductive and circulatory systems. Stress isn’t just emotional. It occurs from late sleep or no sleep, and from late eating. This, which continues every day, satiates us.

Can we move to Supplements ? Hygienic precision, practiced by Serrano, applies here. “Through tests we can find out what deficiencies a person has, which nutrients to replace and which ones to add.”

We are created to do Short and intense workout Not for sport, but for survival. 20 minute routine It can give the body the cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory boost it needs. The current trend is to overdo it or do nothing. The first leads to wear. second, to sarcopenia Muscle mass index is very low. “Muscle is the metabolically active organ that greatly assists the body’s systems: it regulates the metabolism of sugar, glucose, insulin, lectins, cellular energy and prevents oncogenes.”

advance cost in feed. It becomes very costly for the body to process, digest, and maintain Processed foodsAfter centuries of eating the leaves, roots and fruits in season. “It expends more energy and leaves us with flaws and changes that later become diseases.”

If we can control these factors (and we can, says Serrano), the body can enter a natural balance. And also find satisfaction. In the intestine, a factor called tryptophan is formed, which then forms serotonin or the hormone of happiness, which regulates sleep. Impaired bowel function, a product of a poor diet, is associated with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, sensitivity to stress, and sleep and behavior problems.

Implementing the changes, once the missing factors are known, is not a daunting task. In the book, I suggest a Five week plan Lifestyle changes, “the doctor points out, starting with stress control as a key factor. Without it, we cannot move to a better diet or exercise.” (I)