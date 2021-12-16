How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

One of the most frequently asked questions before starting to exercise is How many calories each type of exercise can help you burn. If the goal Weight lossIt is necessary to combine it with reducing calories through a Sana’s Diet and balanced. Thus, there is a great variety of activities that can be practiced depending on tastes or needs, but some of them involve a large consumption of calories.

While it is true that Cardiovascular exercises – Running, swimming, cycling, etc. – can burn a lot of calories, ideally it will always be overlapping with muscle work, which you will prefer fat removal It will increase the basic metabolism. In this sense, according to A study published by Harvard Medical School Where the calories burned through different physical exercises are determined in a period of 30 minutes aerobic activities They are the ones who contribute the most to achieving this goal.

The classification is divided into different categories: daily activities, gymnastics and sports, and it has parameters such as Weight and intensity. These are approximate data, since there are many factors that influence when you exercise. However, it can be an excellent guide to knowing the sports that, given the order, let’s say there are Higher calorie expenditures.

What sports burn the most calories?

1

escape from

This, without a doubt, is the stellar calorie-burning exercise. It is effective for losing weight and reducing belly fat, and according to the above study, a person who weighs around 56 kilograms will burn approximately 375 kilocalories every 30 minutes running at a moderate pace. A person weighing 70 kg would do about 450 and a person weighing 85,525.

In addition, exercise is recommended to improve the functioning of the heart and lungs.

2

Cycling

Cycling, whether on mountain roads or on roads, is a cardio-vascular sport par excellence, and its regular practice is very beneficial for increasing the body’s energy expenditure. Thus, as detailed by Harvard University, 30 minutes of this activity at a moderate pace can mean a calorie expenditure of 360 kcal for a person weighing 56 kg, 432 for someone who weighs 70 and 504 for someone who weighs 85.

3

swimming

In the case of this sport, weight must be taken into account (the more weight, the more calories are burned); swimming style (crawl, backstroke, breaststroke or butterfly); Speed, intensity and time. In this way, approximately, a person weighing 56 kilograms will burn in 30 minutes of moderate swimming, approximately 180 calories; one 70 kg 223 kcal; And 84 kg is enough about 266. In the case of intense activity, the first will burn about 300 calories, the second 360 and the third, 420.

4

Jump rope

It is an aerobic exercise that involves the whole body and, therefore, allows you to burn calories in a very short time. He is very complete, combining resistance and strength, working on speed, jumping and coordination.

With this activity, you can burn between 300 and 400 calories in 30 minutes, depending on the person’s weight and the intensity of the exercise.

5

handball

Handball is a very complete sport that provides benefits such as working both the upper and lower body, developing coordination, strengthening muscles, improving flexibility and increasing resistance. Similarly, Harvard University is one of the best allies for weight loss, as Harvard University has proven that by exercising for 30 minutes, 360, 432 and 504 calories can be burned in people who weigh 56, 70 and 85 kg respectively.





