Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, formerly called Tropical Depression 9, is moving west into the central Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and may become a hurricane by Monday. Parts of Cuba and almost the entire state of Florida lie under the conical course.

according to him The latest NHC bulletin was published at 2:00 am As of Saturday, the system was about 345 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 635 miles east – southeast of Grand Cayman.

Tropical storm winds reached 40 miles per hour and was moving from west to northwest at 13 miles per hour, according to the NHC.

According to the NHC’s forecast, the hurricane will move across the Caribbean on Saturday, pass south of Jamaica between Saturday night and Sunday and will approach the Cayman Islands between Sunday night and Monday morning.

After turning into a tropical storm tonight, it is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Monday.

Notifications, watches and warnings are in force

Hurricane watch in effect for

Tropical Storm watch valid for

Currently, the system is expected to leave between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with a maximum of 6 inches, in southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic; and between 6 and 10 inches, with a maximum of 14 inches, in western and central Cuba. Heavy rain is expected to begin in southern Florida on Monday.

Our meteorologist Pedro Montoro of the Virtual Lab explains step-by-step tornado formation and intensification.

The hurricane is also expected to leave strong waves and a dangerous storm surge.