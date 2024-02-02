February 3, 2024

Kim Kardashian and the worst that could happen to her.. What disease does the star suffer from?

Lane Skeldon February 2, 2024 2 min read

Kim kardashian She is one of the most desirable women on the entire planet, but in recent days the world has received one of the worst news related to the reality TV star, which is that she herself is the one who admitted that she suffers from… PsoriasisIt is a disease that attacks the skin and is very painful.

What disease does Kim Kardashian suffer from?

the Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with red, scaly patches. Itching, especially on the knees, elbows, torso and scalp. Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure.

And he went Kim Kardashian who revealed the disease He admitted that he attacked him the most. The eyes, cheeks, forehead and chin are the areas of the Kardashian eldest's body where they are attacked the most.

Kim showed her followers on social media that the psoriasis had returned to her leg this time with greater force, causing more serious effects, while she claimed that she did not know the reason behind the outbreak of the disease again while she was suffering, but that she was counting on overcoming it. crises with the help of millions of his followers.

I'm not going to lie to you, it hurts a lot. I'm not sure what the triggers are. I didn't change my diet and tried everything. “Psoriasis sucks”

Kim kardashian

