April 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Justice opens the working group for digital transformation of legal news for forensic sciences

Zera Pearson April 9, 2022 2 min read

Director General of the Digital Transformation of the Justice Department at the Ministry of Justice. Eture Cubewhich opened yesterday, in Barcelona, Forensic Science Digital Transformation Working GroupWithin the framework of the three specialized working days in cybersecurity, forensic sciences and contracting in the justice sector that are held this week, before the celebration of the first digital transformation forum of the Department of Justice scheduled to be held on April 20 and April, 21st.

The Forensic Science Digital Transformation Working Group was organized in collaboration with Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Generalitat de Catalunya, Institute of Forensic and Forensic Medicine, National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Medicine, Forum for Digital Transformation of Justice.

The aim of this conference is to share goals between the Ministry of Justice and the Autonomous Communities regarding digitization in forensic sciences and to disseminate the agreement reached at the Justice Sector Conference on 25 March.

opening day

At the opening ceremony, Aitor Cobo emphasized that one of the goals of these conferences “is to bring the joint creation of value closer between administrations, citizens and the private sector, thus strengthening the role of justice in the Spanish digital transformation, and maximizing the benefits it offers”.

With regard to cross-departmental governance, the Director General of Digital Transformation referred to the sectoral conference, and indicated that there is a dynamism for holding technical committee meetings more frequently and with more active participation. According to Kubo, “this meant making progress on issues related to human resources, such as organizing remote work or managing physical resources.”

See also  Ribera launches Minds, an emotional wellness program

At the opening ceremony, in addition to Cobo, Secretary of the Administration of Justice in the Ministry of Justice of Catalonia, Eusebi Camdebadros; Director General of the Modernization of the Administration of the Judiciary in Catalonia Dora Telado; And Director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Catalonia, Eneko Barbería.

round tables

During the day, several round tables were held during which various technology projects in progress and opportunities for digitization and transformation of justice with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Funds under the 2030 Justice Plan were presented.

Among the projects submitted, business sector expertise in forensics and audio digitization, strengthening forensic data in developing prevention strategies in public health and designing comprehensive management systems were highlighted. Sciences.

Justice sector working groups

On the other hand, the Cyber ​​Security Working Group was held on Tuesday in Lyon. On behalf of the Ministry of Justice, the opening session was attended by the Secretary-General for Innovation and Quality in the Public Service of Justice, Manuel Olmedo. Finally, on Thursday, April 7, in Madrid, the Minister of Justice, Pilar Loeb, will participate in the conference focused on procurement, technological solutions and European funds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Reconciliation week ended at the Faculty of Legal and Social Sciences

April 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A Young Hispanic Woman Will Study Medicine To Help The Latino Community – NBC Bay Area

April 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

E-Health, what it is and why it is the future of medicine

April 8, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

US Patent and Trademark Office wins lawsuit against Barcardi and maintains ownership of Cuban Havana Club ›Cuba Granma

April 9, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Summary of the match Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid (1-0). Aguirre wins

April 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Justice opens the working group for digital transformation of legal news for forensic sciences

April 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria, marries in a luxurious wedding

April 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon