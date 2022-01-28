Juan Montoya, Colombian Tragic Travancore Colombian, is the best friend in Florida.

Atahualpa Amerise airports

BBC News Mundo

7 horas

Fuente de la imagen, Guardia Costera de EE.UU. Pie de photo, El nico sobreviviente del naufragio, Juan Esteban Montoya, de Guacarí (Colombia)

The photograph of a joven sent photo of a casco volcado in medio del mar frerente a las costas doro ha voulta al mundo.

Juan Esteban Montoya, Colombian 22 year old Puerto Rico Guacaro, en valle del Cauca, is one of the most recognizable BBC Mundo a representative diplomatic duos sudamericano in Estados Unidos.

El joven, rescatadodu por remolcador el martes tras pasar horas a la deriva, revelve que habia partido de Bahamas en la madrugada del domingo con otras 39 people.

At the moment you can see the cinco cadver in the zona and the rest of the deskarecidos. Apenas hay spesranta vs vivos.

“Estaba muy dibil y angustiado”

The photography of sobreviviente justo antes de ser rescatado data ma laana del martes, found in the remolcador ‘Signet Intruder’, where cuba ruta entre Jacksonville (Florida) and Puerto Rico, vio al joven en apuros y acudió en su ayuda.

“At 8.05 there are submissions on the board and in the first instance of the present, which presents the presentation, and the dim sum of the alva de comida. Estaba muy dibil and muy angustiado”, sign up for BBC Mundo’s Sign in Florida.

Tal y como establece el protocol, entregaron al sobreviviente a la Guardia Costera de EE.UU. in the local area of ​​Fort Pierce.

Pero antes, los tripulantes mantuvieron a breve conversación con Montoya, que The contents of the algorithm details about the expedition of migrantes in que que formaba parte. See also The United States is implementing a mobile application for travelers to fill out Form I-94

“Nos dijo you have started over 40 people in total, including misl mismo, and that part bimini in medianoche del sbodo al domingo, completaron cutro horas de viaje hasta el mal timempo hizo volcar la nave”, dec.

Unos veinte ellos, segne el relato transmitido por el sobroviviente a la tripulaciin, habarian agantato horas asidos a los restos del coco, at the same time as rescarts, on the 8th of May, the solo quote Juan Esteban Montoya.

El joven colombiano via web with her hermana menor, María Camila, quien desapareció en el naufragio, All relatively madre ambos in a entrevista that conceded a local telemundo 51 de Florida tras hablar with his hijo, qui in recupera en el hospital.

Investigacin criminal

Seas barcos -incluido one of Marina-, seis aeronaves and centenarians participants in bisqueda de sobrevivientes, which has an area of ​​21.000 km2, indica el portavoz local in Guardia Costera, Hansel Pintos.

Sin embargo, debito las casi nulas esperanzas de encounter mi people with vida, la bisqueda concluir la misma noche del jueves si no hallan indicos de mous sobrevientes, confirm the command of Guardia Costera mi Joraa deáa a .

Las autoridades estadounidenses no disclosure or identification or low nacionalidos ni de los desaparecidos, supuestamente migrantes quotaban de alcanzar las costs normaricano des Bahamas des Bahamas.

The Department of Siguridad Nacional is abierto a criminal investigator, which pares tratsese a caso in traffic of persons.

The agent, Anthony Salisbury, specializes in this department, in cooperating with all authorized authorities, to “identify, arrest and prosecute” los culprits.