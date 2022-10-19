Juan Carlos Osorio, luxury reinforcements for Qatar 2022

Former Mexico head coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, is a luxury boost for ESPN in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mexico – was the former technician of the company Mexico national teamAnd the Juan Carlos OsorioAnd this will return, starting from Tuesday, through screens ESPNwhere it will not only be with the most important sports experts in the country, but also will be a promotion of well-being in the future FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Juan Carlos Osoriowho scored an important victory in the first match against Germany in Russia 2018will share his knowledge about the present Mexico national team who directed by Gerardo Martino.

This Tuesday the Colombian will be invited to the most important table in Mexican football, hot footballWhich will be broadcast tonight ESPN and Star+.

Juan Carlos Osorio led the Tre team to the Round of 16 of the last World Cup fair. In the first round she defeated Germany 1-0, and beat South Korea 2-1; Later, she fell to Sweden 3-0.

Juan Carlos Osorio will be part of the ESPN analysis team for Qatar 2022. ESPN

strategic and Mexico They reached the second round of Russia 2018 where they fell 2-0 to Brazil to stay on their way to the World Cup Finals.

After passing the Mexican national team, Osorio returned to South America, where he coached Paraguay national team. Later, he took over the leadership of his former team, Atlético Nacional; There he made 50 commitments and later he reached América de Cali to be in front in 49 matches.

in his corridor with Mexican national teamIn Luis Reyes, Osorio debuted. And also to Raul Lopez, Candido Ramirez, Angel Sepulveda, Angel Zaldivar, Jesus Gallardo, Jordan Silva, Hidjardo Marin, Luis Robles, Urbelín Pineda and other footballers.

However, the first three apparitions that had the greatest impact in the Osorio era were those Edson AlvarezAnd the Herving LozanoAnd the Eric Gutierrez, who are still in the national team so far with the maximum of the three fighters in Europe and are shaping up to be junior players for the tournament that will take place in November in Qatar.