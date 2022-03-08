Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will stop their engagement for months | Instagram

Last January, one of the last outbreaks of the disease was continent Globalism cause comment shooting movie starring Jennifer LopezAnd the “Pain”recordings that will be resumed very soon, which is why he already had to go to Spain And when he got there, he aroused great emotion for his fans.

According to information released by the EFE Agency, in recent weeks The great canary Celebrities, media and production trucks have been visiting Netflix Registration will be done in settings similar to Havana.

Jennifer will collaborate on this film With Gael Garcia, Joseph Fuentes, Amri Hartwick, Paul Rassy, ​​Lucy Baez and others.

That’s why Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck He will have to take a break for a few months, as he will miss filming this new project he has to take on, and work commitments.

Netizens were a little interested in learning News Why they broke up for a while, some think it was for another reason, but now that we know it’s for business, we understand how committed they are to their careers.

Jennifer Lopez must be far from her partner Ben Affleck.



Plus, Affleck sure understands the situation very well, he himself went through situations like this thanks to movie recordings and the arrival of this new part by his partner definitely fills him with joy and pride towards her.

The celebrity will play the role of a bounty hunter who is trying to escape from the outlaws and protect her daughter with various situations that pursue them, an action-packed plot that will surely delight her followers.

