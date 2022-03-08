Maribel Guardia looks beautiful from the play “El Tenorio Cómica” | Instagram

beautiful and talented Costa Rica actressAnd the Maribel Guardiastrives to continue being closely related and also works to support his family and participate in various projects one of which is a play called “The Comic Tenorio”.

On this occasion too Model She was responsible for flaunting her good looks on stage, a photo posted on her official Instagram for Entertainment where she is shown playing the part. Mrs. Ines.

We got to see the pretty dress, the shoes, the stockings and of course all the accessories that make it up LetterAs well as that smile and that cute personality that distinguishes her.

Netizens quickly came to enjoy ContentsThey gave him more than 10,000 likes in just a few hours and the number kept growing, attracting the attention of thousands of people who had not yet had the chance to go see his stage show.

Namely, that the celebrity has already been involved in this project for several months now, and it is one of the most important things she currently has and which excites her the most, to be able to revive a tradition as beautiful as theater for her is a privilege.

Maribel Guardia shares what she looks like at Comic Tenorio.



This is how Maribel Guardia showed us more about her work and of course she was also responsible for flaunting her beauty, that silhouette that cost her so much to keep her healthy by working out in her gym and of course also working out. Take care of her diet.

Sometimes he also dedicates himself to share his other work with us, such as one of his most recent, being an influencer for various online stores, promoting some of his clothes that you can buy and that come to your home.

Stay on Show News and keep discovering all about this celebrity and some of her co-stars, show news, entertainment and much more.