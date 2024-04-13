It costs only 10 euros and optimizes your MacBook thanks to your iPhone

For just 10 euros, you can dramatically improve your MacBook's webcam thanks to your iPhone

This accessory enhances your MacBook thanks to your iPhone

This little one iPhone accessory It's a huge improvement for your MacBook, and the coolest thing of all is just that It costs 10 euros. It is a small iPhone accessory that attaches using MagSafe technology magnets and allows you to use it comfortably A webcam for your Mac.

The camera included in laptops, no matter how much better it is in the latest Apple MacBooks, is usually not the best in the world. The iPhone is infinitely superior That's why it delivers better results during a video call. And the best thing is that thanks to this Cheap accessoryyou can safely place your iPhone on top of your MacBook.

Magnetic Continuity Camera Holder for iPhone See on Amazon.es: Magnetic Continuity Camera Holder for iPhone

This mobile phone holder allows you to use your mobile phone as a webcam for your laptop, increasing your work efficiency while using two monitors at the same time.

The perfect accessory for those who make a lot of video calls

If you're someone who works at home and has to attend multiple video calls throughout the week, This is an essential accessory if you want to up the ante for the image you provide. Instead of a mini camera, you can use your iPhone's main cameras as a webcam, and the best thing is that you don't need to install anything.

Thanks to the Continuity Camera function we have in macOS, we can Connect iPhone as a webcam to Mac without cables And without having to download any application. You will just have to choose iPhone as the default camera in the video calling app you will use. It works with all of them.

This is a great feature It shows the power of the Apple ecosystem. Thanks to this little accessory, you can safely place your iPhone on top of your MacBook's screen and use the rear cameras to achieve maximum quality, for only 10 euros.

Magnetic Continuity Camera Holder for iPhone See on Amazon.es: Magnetic Continuity Camera Holder for iPhone

The Continuity Camera feature allows you to turn your iPhone into a webcam to access advanced features during video calls and live streaming.

The best Continuity camera is that it allows you to use different effects It delivers amazing quality when taking advantage of the iPhone's powerful cameras. You can use your iPhone's powerful camera system to do things never before possible with a webcam, including center frame, portrait mode, studio lighting, or top-down view, allowing you to use the wide-angle sensor Too much to show what you've got on the table in front of your MacBook.

Join the conversation

This article suggests Objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. When a user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this story, iPadizate receives a commission. joins To the iPadizate deal channel To know the best offers before anyone else.