Apple warns iPhone users of spyware; This is the alert

Who uses iPhone They should be careful with their mobile phones, as the development company, Manzanasupposed to Users beware From some countries that may be Spyware victims On your devices. This was the warning message they revealed.

According to what Reuters reported from the California company. Apple has sent a message to alert iPhone users, To nearly half of the world's countries, since then Software beware Or the program spy could attacks Your devices.

What does Apple's letter say about iPhone spyware?

It should be noted that this messagesupposed to Sent by Apple to emails Of users, he has a goal Notify those who have already been victims of a spyware attack With the Programming Harmful. This was the alert.

“Apple has detected that you have been targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is attempting to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID,” the alert message says.

In addition to the warning, in message Apple will provide more information about the problem, pointing out that Spyware attack Maybe it was Targeted at specific users For unknown reasons.

“This attack will likely target you specifically because of who you are or what you are doing. Although absolute certainty can never be achieved when these types of attacks are detected, Apple has great confidence in this warning; take it seriously,” The message continues.

According to what Reuters revealed, the message was from Apple for iPhone users on Spyware alert receipt 92 countries, including India.