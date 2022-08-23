August 23, 2022

Entra en paro la Escuela Nacional de Ciencias Biológicas del IPN; directora es acusada de desvío de recursos

IPN National School of Biological Sciences is down; Accuse manager diversion resource

Because of the alleged acts of corruption, as well as the misuse of posts by management personnel, students of the National School of Biological Sciences (ENCB(from the National Polytechnic Institute)IPN), they entered Indefinite unemployment From 1:00 p.m. this Monday.

According to a post by ENCB students, the school’s principal, Yadira Rivera, is accused of “misappropriating public resources by assigning non-existent jobs to UPIS (Polytechnic Unit for Social Integration), project management, technology studies and services”.

Through the community network “Vida y Resistencia”, the technical institutes that issued the order have requested to stop the work “groceries, non-perishable food and tents”, because they will camp in the study center within the Casco de Santo Tomás. They announced that there would be no academic, administrative or thesis activities.

ENCB students are waiting for the Zacatenco School to join the strike, at the same time they announced the administrative complaint against at least four principals, including the director of the said education centre, Yadira Rivera.

