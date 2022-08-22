Why are emergency medicine specialists needed?

until the Emergency services arrive for acute, multiple trauma and poisoned patientsBecause of the diversity of the type of care they need, they need a quick and effective diagnosis. The physician in charge of these units must have the knowledge and skills to deal with these emergencies. This is why in the last decade the specialty of emergency medicine has been promoted.

San Sebastian University, He has taught this major since 2012 and today has nearly 100 graduates. One of them is Christopher Bulma, an emergency physician at Las Higoras Hospital in Talcahuano, who graduated a few days ago. “It’s a very difficult specialty, where you can never predict what kind of patient will arrive, so the ability to make decisions in a very unpredictable environment becomes vital.”

An opinion shared by Christian Williams, a physician at San Juan de Dios Hospital in the metropolitan area. “You have to learn how to manage uncertainty to generate timely interventions. It is a beautiful challenge, as one sees that small decisions are important in critical moments of a patient’s illness.”

The The USS Emergency Medicine specialization lasts three years. During this period, physicians go through different fields during the training program: Critical Patient Unit (ICU), Traumatology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Coronary Emergency, Pediatric Emergency, Toxicology, Otolaryngology, among others. The trial takes place in both public and private health centers, which It gives them the necessary experience to work in different healthcare institutions. See also Complementary Medicines for Health Service held an ultrasound therapy session at San Fernando Hospital

In this regard, Dr. Ana Maria Moroni, Director of Graduate Studies at the USS College of Medicine and Science, Santiago Campus, notes that “Our contribution is the training of specialists not only in the metropolitan region, but also in other regions, Physicians who often remain to work in the cities where they have been trained and others migrate to others, far away due to their professional occupation. This fills us with pride.”