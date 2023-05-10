May 10, 2023

iPhone 15 Max will come with a periscope camera

picture: Florence Ion/Gizmodo

There are already two leaks confirming that the iPhone 15 will bring new cameras to the Apple phone environment. If the information is confirmed, one of the cameras dThe new iPhone will come with a periscope system that gives it 6X optical zoom without losing quality.

The jump is significant considering that both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max only reach 3X optical zoom. The technology behind this hack is by no means new. We have already seen it in many Android phones since Xiaomi 12to Galaxy S21 Ultra And its impressive 10x zoom, which runs through the most versatile models like ZTE Axon Ultrahe Motorola Edge 20 Proor the I live X70Pro +.

Come on, Apple is late as usual. What the periscope system allows for, through a combination of lenses and mirrors, is the ability to incorporate optics that would protrude significantly from the back of the phone. The information about this camera system in the iPhone 15 originated first and foremost from the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who confirmed in his message Blog That the new Apple terminal will have a 5X or 6X enlargement thanks to this technology.

He’s now another candidate, a Redditor, who confirmed V.I Twitter Presence of endoscope camera dAnd in an independent manner. Apple will launch iPhone 15 in September. The periscope camera, if confirmed, is expected to be an exclusive feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro models will not have this feature.

