July 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Invites forest sciences at UJED to participate in a training course on lignocellulosic material composition

Invites forest sciences at UJED to participate in a training course on lignocellulosic material composition

Zera Pearson July 26, 2022 1 min read

DURANGO, DGO. The Faculty of Forestry and Environmental Sciences (FCFA) of the University of Juárez, Durango State invites you to register for the “Basic Chemical Synthesis of Lignocellulosic Substances” course, which will take place from 3-5 August at the facilities of the Academic Unit.

The objective of the course is to demonstrate the concepts of the chemistry of lignocellulosic materials, as well as to show techniques for determining the chemical composition of materials.

It will be taught by Oswaldo Moreno Anguiano, Artemio Carrillo Parra and Hugo Ramírez Aldaba, who are all renowned researchers and members of the FCFA academic body.

This course addresses theoretical issues such as safety and regulations in the laboratory, solutions, inorganic materials, and holocellulose, among others; While in the practical part, work will be done on preparing solutions and identifying extracts, lignin and holocellulose will be presented.

Space is limited to 15 participants and will be held in the college facilities. For more information, those interested can log on to the official FCFA Networks, https://www.facebook.com/Facultaddecienciasforestalesyambientales

See also  Best glute exercises if you are between 60 and 80 years old to strengthen the hip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A new framework for nursing work in radiology

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Institute of Health Sciences offices opened

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Entertainment proposals at the Museum of Natural Sciences «Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport; The woman opens fire and unleashes chaos

July 26, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Invites forest sciences at UJED to participate in a training course on lignocellulosic material composition

July 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Agustín Lozano has offered Juan Carlos Oblitas a new position after his departure as FPF Sports Director | Picking Peru | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

July 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Pacheco complains of “excesses” by JetBlue and will recommend the government revoke his license

July 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward