Invites forest sciences at UJED to participate in a training course on lignocellulosic material composition

DURANGO, DGO. The Faculty of Forestry and Environmental Sciences (FCFA) of the University of Juárez, Durango State invites you to register for the “Basic Chemical Synthesis of Lignocellulosic Substances” course, which will take place from 3-5 August at the facilities of the Academic Unit.

The objective of the course is to demonstrate the concepts of the chemistry of lignocellulosic materials, as well as to show techniques for determining the chemical composition of materials.

It will be taught by Oswaldo Moreno Anguiano, Artemio Carrillo Parra and Hugo Ramírez Aldaba, who are all renowned researchers and members of the FCFA academic body.

This course addresses theoretical issues such as safety and regulations in the laboratory, solutions, inorganic materials, and holocellulose, among others; While in the practical part, work will be done on preparing solutions and identifying extracts, lignin and holocellulose will be presented.

Space is limited to 15 participants and will be held in the college facilities. For more information, those interested can log on to the official FCFA Networks, https://www.facebook.com/Facultaddecienciasforestalesyambientales