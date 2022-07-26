Robots and Artificial Intelligence as Accelerators for Advances in Regenerative Medicine | health

The Technology in the service of health. Again, technological progress has led to a clear benefit to humans; In this case, in matters of health. group of scientists He developed an automated system based on artificial intelligence to determine for himself what are the optimal conditions for the development of alternative retinal layers Essential in various treatments aimed at restoring sight.

During the last experience, The system managed a trial and error process covering a total of 200 million possible configurations and was able to significantly improve cell culture viability Necessary for carrying out regenerative medicine therapy. An achievement that demonstrates how the robotic design and implementation of scientific experiments can increase the efficiency and speed of research in fields as countless as biology.

Autonomy, the key to regenerative medicine

Traditionally, research into regenerative medicine requires many trials that require a lot of time and work. especially, Creating specific tissues from stem cells – a process called induced cell differentiation – takes months of work, and the degree of success depends on a wide range of variables.. Finding the optimal type, dose, and timing of reagents, as well as optimal physical variables, such as cell transfer time or temperature, is challenging and requires an enormous amount of testing.

Thus, in order to make this process more efficient and practical, a research team led by Genki Kanda, of the RIKEN Institute in Japan, set out to Development of an independent experimental system that can determine optimal conditions and grow functional retinal pigment layers from stem cells. So Retinal pigment epithelial cells were selected Because degeneration of these cells is a common disorder associated with aging that makes people unable to see. Importantly, the transplanted retinal pigment epithelial layers have already shown some clinical success.

motion automation

For independent experiments to be successful, the robot must repeatedly perform the same series of precise movements and manipulations; And AI, for its part, must be able to evaluate results and formulate the next experiment. The new system meets these goals thanks to a general-purpose humanoid robot called Maholo, capable of performing high-resolution biological experiments. Mahulu is controlled by A software Artificial intelligence that uses a newly designed optimization algorithm To determine which parameters should be changed, and how they should be changed, in order to improve differentiation efficiency in the next round of experiments.

What would have taken human researchers more than two and a half years, the robotic system with artificial intelligence only took 185 days. This has been translated to Going from an initial efficiency of 50% differentiation rate to one of 90% thanks to experimentation and optimization Man-made.