Introducing the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 foldable phone with enhanced features

Xiaomi launched its latest innovation in the world of smartphones with the long-awaited Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, a direct response to the Samsung Galaxy Fold5 phones.

This new foldable device brings with it significant improvements in its hardware and capabilities Xiaomi As a leader in flexible display technology and cutting-edge devices.

Performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and collaboration with Leica

The heart of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which delivers exceptional performance for the most demanding tasks. In addition, Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica to develop a high-quality periscope telephoto camera that takes the photography experience to new levels. With this set, users will be able to capture moments with stunning clarity and detail.

Improved design and screen

This new model is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. With a thickness of just 10.86mm when closed and 5.26mm when open, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 feels more comfortable in the hand and in the pocket. Durability is guaranteed thanks to the ultra-resistant steel hinge, which can withstand up to 500,000 opening and closing cycles.

The indoor and outdoor screens have also been improved. The main screen, which is Eco OLED Plus, offers an impressive 8.025-inch diagonal with a resolution of 2160 x 1916 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The external screen is 6.56 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, and Samsung’s E6 technology ensures greater brightness and energy efficiency.

Exceptional strength and storage

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or up to 1024GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This ensures smooth performance and enough space to store photos, videos, and apps without any hiccups.

Latest imaging and customization options

The rear camera module consists of four lenses: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 75mm zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 115mm zoom. . Additionally, two 20MP front cameras are included for selfies and video calls.

Users can choose between a fiberglass or composite body, allowing for deeper customization to suit their preferences.

Availability and prices

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be available exclusively in China, with prices that vary depending on configurations: 8,999 yuan ($1,239.63) for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 9,999 yuan ($1,377.39) for the version. 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 10,999 yuan ($1,515.14) for the version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Although the device is expected to be available through unofficial channels in other regions, the international release of MIUI Fold 14, based on Android 13, could make this foldable device reach a wider audience in the future.